EA Sports reveals first EA FC 24 Premier League POTM nominees, featuring Mitoma, Rodri, and others

With the worldwide release of EA FC 24 approaching rapidly, EA Sports has revealed the first shortlist of Premier League POTM nominees, including the likes of Rodri and Kaoru Mitoma. The most popular footballing league in the world resumed regular proceedings recently, and the first month of action has already led to several notable performances.

The Premier League POTM award is not only a prestigious accolade for any player to receive, but also a reason for excitement for fans of Ultimate Team. Winners of these league-based awards receive SBC cards in-game, and with the likes of Rodri and Kaoru Mitoma being nominated, the first POTM SBC of EA FC 24 could be an intriguing one.

Rodri and Mitoma headline the nominee roster for the first Premier League POTM award of EA FC 24

Reigning champions Manchester City have had a flawless start to their campaign, winning all their games in dominant fashion. While Erling Haaland has done the goalscoring, players like Rodri have been influential from midfield. Meanwhile, Kaoru Mitoma has continued his fine streak of form for Brighton as well. Both these superstars are included in the nominees for the first Premier League POTM of EA FC 24.

They're not the only prominent names to be featured on the list. The Premier League havs its fair share of impressive performers after an exhilarating first week of footballing action.

Which players have been nominated for the EA FC 24 Premier League POTM award?

Historically, the first Premier League POTM SBC has been released on the eve of the full release of the game's standard edition, and fans will be expecting the same from the upcoming title. With the SBC arriving at the very beginning of the annual cycle, fans will be pleased to learn that the nominee shortlist features some underrated players who might receive an affordable special version.

These are the nominated players:

Rodri (Manchester City)

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion)

James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspurs)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forrest)

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

While Rodri and Kaoru Mitoma will be the fan-favorites and definitely have a claim over the title due to their influential showings in the league so far, the likes of James Maddison and Jarrod Bowen are also renowned amongst fans around the globe.

With the selection process being based entirely on fan votes, it will be intriguing to see which player triumphs and receives the first POTM SBC of EA Sports' FC 24.