When will Need for Speed Zeal release worldwide? All leaks, expected release date, and more

Need For Speed Zeal will be gracing the mobile devices of racing fans worldwide if the latest social media rumors are true. So far, the game has been available to a limited number of users in China. The latest rumors from Reporters on Duty indicate a name has been decided and that Timi Studios are developing the upcoming game.

Need For Speed Zeal expected release date

Some in the community believe the release might first occur in China because Timi Studios conducted a limited beta test in the country in October 2022. As things stand, the game's development still has some ways to go. The images seem to indicate that a major chunk of the development is complete, lending credence to a late-2023 release. However, further development could push it to 2024. It's worth noting that some amazing renders of Need For Speed Zeal are available on social media.

Readers are still advised to follow the game's official Twitter account and Sportskeeda for all the confirmed news. It's also possible that some parts of the world could be released early.

Possible features

Since EA has licenses with several car makers from the real world, Need For Speed Zeal is expected to feature authentic vehicles. Another in-game render has hinted at the inclusion of an open world, something no mobile racing game has been able to execute properly.

The upcoming racing title is also expected to be free-to-play and available on Android and iOS. However, fans must be patient for now until more details are awaited in the coming weeks.

