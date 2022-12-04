Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 4080

Need for Speed Unbound brings several enhancements and upgrades over its predecessor. While the game has received major graphical improvements, the graffiti-like art style, in particular, has fans intrigued. As one of the latest racing titles on the market featuring the most modern technological features, such as DLSS 3, it has grabbed the attention of both gamers and tech enthusiasts.

RTX 4080 is among the latest offerings from Nvidia targeted at the high-end GPU market. This card is meant for 4K Gaming, which is something a number of CPUs have trouble handling. Nvidia's GPU is built using the TSMC 4N Process and Micron G6X Memory, which allows it to deliver two to four times more performance than its predecessors.

RTX 4080 is more than Need for Speed Unbound needs

RTX 4080 is more than capable of running Need for Speed Unbound at 4K with maxed-out settings. Even at such a high resolution, it can manage over 60 frames per second. Needless to say, the card is a high-end product and is also regarded as one of the most powerful GPUs on the market today, just behind the RTX 4090.

The best settings to use with this card in NFS Unbound:

Motion blur: Off

Off Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Gamma correction: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Upsampler: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On+Boost

On+Boost Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Texture Filtering: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: AAO Full

AAO Full Effects Detail: Ultra

Ultra Geometry Detail: Ultra

Ultra Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Terrain Quality: Ultra

Ultra Vegetation Detail: Ultra

Ultra Post Process Quality: Ultra

Ultra Lighting Quality: Ultra

Ultra Depth of Field: Off

Off Reflection Quality: Ultra

These settings will help bring the world of Need for Speed Unbound to life. However, if fans wish to go for a high refresh rate gaming experience, they may give the latest DLSS 3 frame generation a shot. As revealed in the Nvidia GTC Sept 2022 Keynote, this feature can boost performance by up to two times in some instances.

Need for Speed Unbound system requirements

The system requirements for Need for Speed are not particularly high. The RTX 4080 is overkill for the racing game. The tiles recommended requirements mention an RTX 2070, which this card is far more capable than. Here is what is needed to run the game:

Windows minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Core i5-8600 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

RX 570 or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster internet connection

320 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Windows recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Core i7-8700 or equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent

Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent

GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

The settings mentioned in this article will deliver the best experience in Need for Speed Unbound. Fans are also advised to update to the latest Nvidia Game Ready driver version 527.37, as this will mitigate any potential performance issues in the game.

Poll : 0 votes