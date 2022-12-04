Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 4080

Need for Speed Unbound brings several enhancements and upgrades over its predecessor. While the game has received major graphical improvements, the graffiti-like art style, in particular, has fans intrigued. As one of the latest racing titles on the market featuring the most modern technological features, such as DLSS 3, it has grabbed the attention of both gamers and tech enthusiasts.
RTX 4080 is among the latest offerings from Nvidia targeted at the high-end GPU market. This card is meant for 4K Gaming, which is something a number of CPUs have trouble handling. Nvidia's GPU is built using the TSMC 4N Process and Micron G6X Memory, which allows it to deliver two to four times more performance than its predecessors.
RTX 4080 is more than Need for Speed Unbound needs
RTX 4080 is more than capable of running Need for Speed Unbound at 4K with maxed-out settings. Even at such a high resolution, it can manage over 60 frames per second. Needless to say, the card is a high-end product and is also regarded as one of the most powerful GPUs on the market today, just behind the RTX 4090.
The best settings to use with this card in NFS Unbound:
- Motion blur: Off
- Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference
- Gamma correction: As per the player's preference
- Screen mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 3840x2160
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Upsampler: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On+Boost
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: Ultra
- Texture Filtering: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: AAO Full
- Effects Detail: Ultra
- Geometry Detail: Ultra
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- Terrain Quality: Ultra
- Vegetation Detail: Ultra
- Post Process Quality: Ultra
- Lighting Quality: Ultra
- Depth of Field: Off
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
These settings will help bring the world of Need for Speed Unbound to life. However, if fans wish to go for a high refresh rate gaming experience, they may give the latest DLSS 3 frame generation a shot. As revealed in the Nvidia GTC Sept 2022 Keynote, this feature can boost performance by up to two times in some instances.
Need for Speed Unbound system requirements
The system requirements for Need for Speed are not particularly high. The RTX 4080 is overkill for the racing game. The tiles recommended requirements mention an RTX 2070, which this card is far more capable than. Here is what is needed to run the game:
Windows minimum requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Windows recommended requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
The settings mentioned in this article will deliver the best experience in Need for Speed Unbound. Fans are also advised to update to the latest Nvidia Game Ready driver version 527.37, as this will mitigate any potential performance issues in the game.