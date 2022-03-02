Why Gloria Borger could be making a return to Pewdiepie’s PewNews

Gloria Borger's character was one of the most memorable during the two-year run of PewDiepie's hit series PewNews. The affable Swede took on the role of the CNN analyst himself in an attempt to highlight what he believed to be the ridiculousness of the woke movement at the time.

Titles like "STOP BULLIES. BUY HEADPHONES" and "MEMES WILL GET BANNED" still rake in millions of views every week. Read on to find out if there is any truth to the rumored return of the PewNews series alongside the fan-favorite Gloria Borger.

Is PewDiePie bringing back PewNews and Gloria Borger?

The hilarious series ran from early 2018 to late 2019 until Felix eventually shut it down following the 100 million subscriber donation debacle.

When Felix's channel finally crossed the 100m subscriber mark, the YouTuber decided he wanted to make a substantial donation to a charity. While he proceeded to make the $50,000 donation shortly after, he found out that the charity he was donating to was not completely legitimate, forcing him to recall the donation.

Many media houses ran with headlines that talked about PewDiePie recalling a donation from an anti-hate charity. The resulting bad press led to PewNews being pulled from screens.

Fans have since been requesting the series' revival, and in a video which has since been deleted from all networks, a close associate of PewDiePie was quoted as saying Gloria Borger might reappear soon. This caused a flurry among the YouTuber's fans.

With the sensitivity and wokeness debate at its peak in the content creator and Twitch circles right now, the prevailing opinion amongst fans is that the return of PewDiePie's regular doses of hilarity and opinions would be a welcome return.

Gloria Borger, a political analyst at CNN and a popular anchor for the network, has yet to weigh in on her portrayal by Felix. The recent hype for the character and series' return has prompted fans to rush to Gloria for a comment, just like they used to when the videos were a regular occurrence on his channel.

The news anchor was part of a regular mix of characters featured on Pew News, such as Poppy Gloria and Wold Blitzner.

Fans can watch this space for any further rumors that materialize about a possible return of PewNews.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee