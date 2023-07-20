Will EA FC 24 have animated cards in Ultimate Team? Exploring the rumor

EA FC 24 will feature animated cards if the latest rumor is to be believed. The rumor has been posted by several Twitter accounts specializing in the football simulation franchise's content, leaving the community excited to learn more. All this speculation comes amidst the deep dive trailers that the developers have been releasing.

As of writing, no concrete information is available about the types of cards that will be available in Ultimate Team. However, EA Sports has a dedicated deep dive show planned for August. The exact details could be disclosed then.

If the rumor about animated cards turns out to be true, the items could see incredible demand within the community.

EA FC 24’s rumored animated card designs could be inherited from FIFA Mobile

Ultimate Team’s popularity can be credited to the special cards that are released throughout the year. These include items of both active footballers and retired legends. Every promo has its own set of designs.

AshbandicootTV @AshbandicootTV ANIMATED CARDS IN EAFC24



WHO WOULD YOU PICK? pic.twitter.com/IxmU7j79GQ ANIMATED CARDS IN EAFC24WHO WOULD YOU PICK?

With EA FC 24 set to be a rebrand of the popular franchise, interesting rumors have been doing the rounds on the internet. However, the one about animated card designs could turn out to be true. After all, such items are currently available in FIFA Mobile. The mobile title is an adaptation of the console/PC game. It has unique card animations used as backgrounds for special cards.

Michał @deksu87 @AshbandicootTV @LEVELd_Up @FutSheriff @EASPORTSFC @EASPORTS @MarcusRashford @asaintmaximin @neymarjr @PSG_inside @ManUtd @NUFC it would probably be animated like in Fifa Mobile, so not the dynamic image but only the card itself.

The animated cards in EA FC 24 could have face designs, as shown by a Twitter user on their profile. So far, EA Sports have used dynamic images in certain promos. However, these cards use two sets of pictures. While it’s different from standard cards, dynamic images are nowhere close to full animations.

Readers are advised to wait for the Ultimate Team deep dive to know more about what’s to come. If animated cards are introduced in EA FC 24, they will likely have a place in the program. While much of the available information is speculation, it’s confirmed that female footballers and male cards in Ultimate Team will be playable.