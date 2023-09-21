Will there be Ones to Watch (OTW promo) in FC 24?

The OTW promo, better known as Ones to Watch, might need to catch up to the FIFA franchise. It's unlikely that FC 24 players will be able to enjoy the popular event in this year's Ultimate Team. The promo has been the curtain raiser of the last few releases, including 2022's FIFA 23. With EA Sports pursuing a new direction, the popular promo might be around for a while.

Over the last few years, the OTW promo was the first event of every Ultimate Team. Typically, this promo featured special cards of footballers who were involved in big transfers, and each card could improve their stats and overall.

For FC 24, the Nike MadReady promo is the first one that will go live with the early access. More importantly, EA Sports has already shared information regarding what to expect for the near future.

The OTW promo will be a big miss in FC 24

The Nike MadReady promo, which goes live on September 22, will be the first-ever event of the EA Sports FC era. It will be exclusive only for those who have purchased the Ultimate Edition. It will then be replaced by the Road to the Knockouts promo on September 29, 2023.

Interestingly, the RTTK promo is a familiar one in FIFA history, and like the OTW promo, it was present in previous years, including FIFA 23. However, its appearance in FC 24 is earlier than expected, which indicates EA Sports is freshening up things. Moreover, the promo could also work slightly differently, although that remains to be confirmed at this point.

With the web companion's release earlier on September 20, the community witnessed the designs of some future promos. While there are certain interesting options present among them, there's no design that indicates the eventual release of the OTW promo.

There haven't been any leaks either that mark the return of Ones to Watch cards in Ultimate Team 24.

It should be noted that EA Sports hasn't officially stated anything about the cancellation of the promo. Hence, the developers could introduce it at a later date in a different form. If so, players will still have to wait for a significant period of time.