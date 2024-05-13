Will Sunday be playable in Honkai Star Rail? Leaks and speculations explored

The Honkai Star Rail community is actively on the lookout for leaks and crumbs about Sunday's playability. The head of the Oak Family and Robin's brother, this handsome Halovian has enchanted the majority of the player base with his character design and personality.

Featured as a mission-exclusive NPC, the version 2.2 story quest soon reveals Sunday as the main antagonist and new weekly boss. Considering his screen time and how previous weekly bosses were not playable characters, many might wonder whether Sunday will be a playable unit.

This article will cover all recent Honkai Star Rail leaks regarding Sunday and his chances of becoming a playable character in future updates.

Disclaimer: This article will contain a few spoilers from version 2.2 story quests. Reader's discretion is strongly advised.

Will Sunday become a playable character in Honkai Star Rail?

While there are no official announcements from Honkai Star Rail, many reliable leakers have claimed that he will become a playable character. Popular sources including StepLeaker and Donut Leaker expect him to debut in future version updates (around 2.5 or later).

There are even screenshots of Sunday having his character ID, which normally belongs to playable characters only inside the game files.

Speaking of game files, some sources have also shared pictures of files that mention his name. These seem to be related to character face animations used in the game's camera feature. The existence of such files increases the chances of seeing his debut soon.

Apart from face animations, some Sunday crumbs also mention him having a more supportive role in the team composition. Furthermore, none of the sources have any information on whether he will be a 4-star or 5-star unit if he debuts.

Everything official about Sunday in Honkai Star Rail

A snippet of Sunday and Robin from Trailblaze Mission (Image via HoYoverse)

Sunday only appears as a mission-exclusive NPC during the "The Sound and the Fury" Trailblaze Mission, where the story introduces him as the head of the Oak Family and Robin's brother.

It is during version 2.2 "In Our Time" Trailblaze Mission that Sunday is revealed as the main antagonist and the new weekly boss. Previous updates have released weekly bosses such as Cocolia and Phantylia, who aren't playable characters. This, in turn, raises questions about Sunday's playablity in the game.

Overall, it is still too early to draw any conclusions. Players are advised to wait for future leaks or official announcements for Sunday's future state in the game.

