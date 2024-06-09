"Run ’em down!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 704 (Monday, June 10, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for this game's 704th edition are now available. This title contains five riddles. If you are a dedicated LoL player, that would make them easier for you to decipher. Nevertheless, a few of the puzzles could still be challenging, even if you are a LoL veteran.
With that in mind, here is the quote riddle for June 10, 2024:
"Run ’em down!"
Camille, Rell, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 704th edition (June 10, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the game's June 10, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Camille
- Quote: Rell
- Ability: Nidalee, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Blitzcrank
- Splash art: Akali; Bonus: K/DA Akali
The correct response to the LoLdle Classic puzzle from June 10 would be Camille, who is a popular champion in the Topane in League of Legends.
The Quote riddle's phrase "Run ’em down" is associated with Rell. Nidalee's W ability (Bushwhack) is shown on the Ability puzzle. Meanwhile, Blitzcrank's icons are featured in the Emoji one.
Akali's K/DA splash artwork should be easy to recognize.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer
A few of the previous LoLdle answers are shown below:
- LoLdle 703 (June 9): Sejuani, Orianna, Udyr, Neeko, Nilah
- LoLdle 702 (June 8): Gangplank, Kayn, Yone, Garen, Senna
- LoLdle 701 (June 7): Elise, Talon, Xerath, Annie, Corki
- LoLdle 700 (June 6): Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi
- LoLdle 699 (June 5): Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell
- LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani
- LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump
- LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz
- LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir
- LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu
- LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed
- LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed
- LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia
- LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko
- LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze
- LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra
- LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV
- LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks
The answers to the 705th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 11, 2024.
