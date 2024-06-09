"Run ’em down!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 704 (Monday, June 10, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for this game's 704th edition are now available. This title contains five riddles. If you are a dedicated LoL player, that would make them easier for you to decipher. Nevertheless, a few of the puzzles could still be challenging, even if you are a LoL veteran.

With that in mind, here is the quote riddle for June 10, 2024:

"Run ’em down!"

Camille, Rell, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 704th edition (June 10, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the game's June 10, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Camille

: Camille Quote : Rell

: Rell Ability : Nidalee, Bonus : W

: Nidalee, : W Emoji : Blitzcrank

: Blitzcrank Splash art: Akali; Bonus: K/DA Akali

The correct response to the LoLdle Classic puzzle from June 10 would be Camille, who is a popular champion in the Topane in League of Legends.

The Quote riddle's phrase "Run ’em down" is associated with Rell. Nidalee's W ability (Bushwhack) is shown on the Ability puzzle. Meanwhile, Blitzcrank's icons are featured in the Emoji one.

Akali's K/DA splash artwork should be easy to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answer

A few of the previous LoLdle answers are shown below:

LoLdle 703 (June 9): Sejuani, Orianna, Udyr, Neeko, Nilah

Sejuani, Orianna, Udyr, Neeko, Nilah LoLdle 702 (June 8): Gangplank, Kayn, Yone, Garen, Senna

Gangplank, Kayn, Yone, Garen, Senna LoLdle 701 (June 7): Elise, Talon, Xerath, Annie, Corki

Elise, Talon, Xerath, Annie, Corki LoLdle 700 (June 6): Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi

Hecarim, Yone, Warwick, Zac, Yuumi LoLdle 699 (June 5): Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell

Rammus, Kled, Zilean, Jax, Rell LoLdle 698 (June 4): Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani

Nocturne, Zed, Ivern, Master Yi, Sejuani LoLdle 697 (June 3): K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump

K'Sante, Draven, Malzahar, Milio, Nunu & Willump LoLdle 696 (June 2): Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz

Orianna, Elise, Leona, Ryze, Vel’Koz LoLdle 695 (June 1): Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir

Neeko, Trundle, Vi, Cassiopeia, Vladimir LoLdle 694 (May 31): Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu

Sett, Warwick, Galio, Malphite, Amumu LoLdle 693 (May 30): Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed

Zac, Sivir, Janna, Katarina, Singed LoLdle 692 (May 29): Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed

Annie, Illaoi, Sejuani, Draven, Zed LoLdle 691 (May 28): Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia

Kassadin, Nunu & Willump, Teemo, Viktor, Lillia LoLdle 690 (May 27): Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko

Vex, Vel’Koz, Corki, Quinn, Ekko LoLdle 689 (May 26): Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze

Ziggs, Cassiopeia, Poppy, Sona, Ryze LoLdle 688 (May 25): Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra

Soraka, Neeko, Kled, Nami, Lissandra LoLdle 687 (May 24): Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV

Dr. Mundo, Riven, Kindred, Lux, Jarvan IV LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks

The answers to the 705th iteration of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on June 11, 2024.

