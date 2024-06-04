How the League of Legends Arena mode ranking system works

The League of Legends Arena mode involves a 2v2v2v2v2v2v2v2 (16 players) battle, where you and your partner face off against other pairs in various maps, known as Rings, across several rounds. The match ends when one team's health is entirely depleted, leaving only one duo standing as victors. The way ranks work here may not be what many players are used to seeing.

This article explains everything about League of Legends Arena mode's ranking system.

League of Legends Arena mode ranks and tier system explained

All available Arena mode ranks (Image via Riot Games)

There are 10 tiers in the core ranked system of League of Legends 5v5. Unlike this extensive tier system, the Arena mode has only five ranks.

The design of the Arena's ranking system reflects its uncomplicated yet enjoyable and competitive gameplay approach. Players face off against each other in games that are matched by skill level and earn Gladiator points for winning.

Here are all available ranks in League of Legends Arena mode, along with how many Gladiator points you need for each tier:

Wood : 0 - 1399 Gladiator points

: 0 - 1399 Gladiator points Bronze : 1400 - 2599 Gladiator points

: 1400 - 2599 Gladiator points Silver : 2600 - 3299 Gladiator points

: 2600 - 3299 Gladiator points Gold : 3300 - 3999 Gladiator points

: 3300 - 3999 Gladiator points Gladiator: 4000+ Gladiator points

If you want to see your current rank tier, check the post-game report or your in-lobby banner.

Best way to rank up in League of Legends Arena mode

Climbing up the ranks in League of Legends Arena mode differs vastly from the conventional 5v5 mode. This is due to the unique feature where, if your rank is below the Gladiator tier, you do not lose any points irrespective of your performance in a match.

Even though your hidden Arena-specific MMR will still be adjusted invisibly in the background to secure equitable matchups while you rank up, you can acquire Gladiator Points by finishing fourth or higher without any deductions even if you lose.

Once you attain Gladiator status, you will begin to lose Gladiator Points for finishing below fifth. However, there is a guarantee that you will never fall beneath the threshold of 4000 Gladiator Points.

This highly forgiving system ensures that players can indulge themselves in this unique game mode without the constant worry of rank loss — at least until the Gladiator tier.

Can you make a custom lobby for League of Legends Arena mode?

There's only a ranked gameplay option available in the Arena mode (Image via Riot Games)

No, you cannot make a custom lobby for the Arena mode to play with friends. Although the feature might come to the game in the future, Riot Games hasn't confirmed anything officially.

The Arena mode offers just one choice: ranked mode. You are required to enter a lobby with a total of 16 players, divided into teams of two. Even though you cannot set up a custom lobby for some practice sessions or experimentation, you can still queue up with your friend as part of a duo.

How long will League of Legends Arena mode last in Season 14?

The Arena mode will be playable in League of Legends season 14 from May 1, 2024, to September 10, 2024.

This marks the second unveiling of the game mode, now enriched with a myriad of new features. Given the warm reception it has garnered from the LoL community, we can expect the game mode to come back in the future after it runs its course in September.

