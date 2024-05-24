League of Legends LPL 2024 Summer Split : Schedule, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LPL 2024 Summer Split will feature a vastly different format inspired by the region's developmental league, the LDL. The season will be divided into three phases: Placements, Regular Season, and Playoffs. Many other features are also sure to make this Split a remarkable one in the history of the LPL.

Read on to learn more about the LPL 2024 Summer Split, including the list of teams and schedule.

LPL 2024 Summer Split: Format and teams

The LPL 2024 Summer Split will feature 17 teams. You can find the full list of teams listed below:

Anyone's Legend

Bilibili Gaming

JD Gaming

Invictus Gaming

FunPlus Phoenix

Oh My God

RNG

Team WE

Ultra Prime

LNG Esports

Weibo Gaming

Ninjas in Pyjamas

ThunderTalk Gaming

Top Esports

EDward Gaming

Rare Atom

LGD Gaming

The format is vastly different, and a big change for a major region. The first stage of the Summer Split will be the Placements stage. Teams are divided into four groups with the seeding based on their performance in the Spring Split. All matches will be best of threes, and the Fearless Draft mode will be used for the first time in a major league.

The Fearless Draft is a mode where teams are only allowed to pick one champion per series. For example, if K'Sante is picked by one team in Game 1 of a series, he cannot be picked by the same team again. However, the enemy team can still pick him in the series.

The bottom two teams in each group will be placed in Group B of the regular season while the remaining nine teams will advance to Group A. A double round-robin format will be followed in this stage of the Split.

LPL 2024 Summer Split: Placements stage full schedule

The LPL 2024 will start on June 1, 2024, but the tournament schedule hasn't been announced yet. The article will be updated once the relevant information is officially announced. You can find the four groups and the teams in each group listed below:

Group A

EDward Gaming

FunPlus Phoenix

JD Gaming

ThunderTalk Gaming

Group B

Bilibili Gaming

Team WE

LGD Gaming

RNG

Group C

Top Esports

Rare Atom

Oh My God

LNG Esports

Group D

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Weibo Gaming

Anyone's Legend

Ultra Prime

Invictus Gaming

LPL 2024 Summer Split: Livestream details

You can watch the LPL 2024 Summer Split on the official English Twitch and YouTube channels. Do keep in mind that broadcasts on these channels will only happen from Thursday to Sunday. If you would like to watch the matches from Monday to Wednesday, check out co-streamers like Munchables, Hysterics, IWDominate, and Kitty.

The livestream links to the English Twitch and YouTube LPL channels are given down below:

