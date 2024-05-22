Faker is inducted into the LoL Hall of Legends: Here is everything you need to know

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok becomes the first inductee in the LoL Hall of Legends. The T1 mid laner has had an illustrious career that has spanned 12 years, and he shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. The undeniable GOAT of League of Legends, Faker has become the face of the game and a celebrity for his contributions to the game and his humble nature outside of the server.

The Hall of Legends is a new introduction to LoL esports. Each year, a panel of esports industry experts and veterans from all regions will select a player to be inducted on the basis of their international achievements, their success in the role, and their overall contribution to League of Legends.

Faker becomes the first inductee in the LoL Hall of Legends

The Hall of Legends will be a yearly event starting from 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

The induction of Faker to inaugurate the Hall of Legends is absolutely the right choice. The Unkillable Demon King, the most iconic nickname in his career, has truly done it all in League of Legends. Since his breakout performance in 2013, he has won a record-setting four World Championships, two MSI trophies, and a staggering 10 LCK titles.

Faker is also the longest-tenured player to play for a single organization. Throughout this career, he has only played for South Korean giants T1. His unmatched success and passion for the game have allowed him to become a part-owner of the organization. Throughout T1's countless iterations, the God of League of Legends has always remained the stalwart of the mid lane.

Here's what John Needham, the President of Esports at Riot Games had to say about the Unkillable Demon King's induction into the Hall of Legends:

“Faker is truly the most iconic and influential figure in League of Legends and esports history. His name is synonymous with excellence in LoL Esports, and he has rightfully earned his place as our very first Hall of Legends inductee.”

Hall of Legends event will be held in-game to commemorate Faker's legacy

Mercedes-Benz artwork dedicated to the Unkillable Demon King (Image via Riot Games)

Apart from his induction into the Hall of Legends, Faker's legacy will be remembered and honored through an in-game event. The Hall of Legends in-game event will feature an event pass that can be purchased. This will allow players to take a memorable ride through his long and prestigious career, highlighting his most iconic moments, achievements, and many more.

Players also have the opportunity to purchase various cosmetic items, such as skins and collections, which will honor the Unkillable Demon King's legacy and contributions to the game.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz will deliver the Demon King an art piece dedicated to him. It will highlight Faker's most important moments throughout his career and provide a teaser into a special gift for him, a custom Mercedes-AMG SL 63.

Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Marketing & Sales, said the following regarding the GOAT's induction into the Hall of Legends:

“As the official automotive partner of all League of Legends Esports global events, Mercedes- Benz is proud to now also be part of the Hall of Legends and to honor Faker as its first ever inductee. Having been a partner since 2020 and collaborating to craft the Worlds Championship Ring, Hall of Legends is the next step in our ever growing partnership with LoL Esports.”

Hall of Legends event release date

All details regarding the event and Mercedes-Benz rewards will be shared in the upcoming weeks. The Unkillable Demon King will be given a trophy for his induction into the Hall of Legends. Also, He and T1 will receive a certain percentage of the revenue generated through the purchases of the Hall of Legends event pass and bundles.

