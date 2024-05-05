League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage: Start date, schedule, livestream details and more

The League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage is set to start on May 7. After an exciting Play-in Stage with incredibly fun matchups and valiant efforts by minor region teams like GAM Esports, the big dogs will arrive at the event. The top teams from the major regions will be looking to showcase their talent on the global stage and look to take home the first international trophy.
The Bracket Stage will be held for almost two weeks and a lot of dream matchups have a realistic chance of happening at this event. This article will cover everything you need to know about this phase of the event.
League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket stage: Format, teams, and venue
Format
The MSI 2024 Bracket Stage will feature eight teams. Four had already qualified for this stage while the remaining four fought their way through the Play-in Stage. The Bracket Stage will feature a double-elimination bracket with all matches being best-of-fives.
Teams
The top two teams from Korea, China, and LEC along with the champions of North America and APAC will be present in the Bracket Stage. Listed below are all the teams in this phase of the tournament:
- Gen.G (LCK #1)
- T1 (LCK #2)
- Bilibili Gaming (LPL #1)
- Top Esports (LPL #2)
- G2 Esports (LEC #1)
- Fnatic (LEC #2)
- Team Liquid (LCS #1)
- PSG Talon (APAC #1)
Venue
Similar to the Play-in Stage, all matches will be held in the Chengdu Financial City Performing Arts Center. This venue notably hosted the CS2 IEM Chengdu 2024 competition as well.
League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage:
Schedule and results
Note: The schedule will be updated upon the conclusion of each matchday.
Day 1 - May 7, 2024
- Gen.G vs Fnatic - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST
Day 2 - May 8, 2024
- Team Liquid vs Top Esports - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST
Day 3 - May 9, 2024
- G2 Esports vs T1 - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST
Day 4 - May 10, 2024
- Bilibili Gaming vs PSG Talon - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST
Day 5 - May 11, 2024
- TBD vs TBD - 9 pm PT / 6 am CET / 9:30 am IST
- TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST
Day 6 - May 12, 2024
- TBD vs TBD - 9 pm PT / 6 am CET / 9:30 am IST
- TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST
Day 7 - May 14, 2024
- TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST
Day 8 - May 15, 2024
- TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST
Day 9 - May 16, 2024
- TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST
Day 10 - May 17, 2024
- TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST
Day 11 - May 18, 2024
- TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST
Day 12 - May 19, 2024
- TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST
Where to watch League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage: Livestream details
League of Legends fans around the world can watch the MSI 2024 Bracket Stage on the official Riot Games YouTube and Twitch channels. Additionally, popular co-streamers such as Caedrel, Ibai, IWDominate, and Tolkin conduct exciting and fun watch parties which offer a different viewing atmosphere.
The livestream links for MSI 2024 Bracket Stage are listed down below:
- Twitch: Watch here
- YouTube: Watch here
Check out more League of Legends articles:
- 7 best MSI 2024 mid laners ranked
- Patch 14.9 prenotes
- 7 best MSI 2024 top laners ranked
- 7 best top lane champions at MSI 2024