League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage: Start date, schedule, livestream details and more

The League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage is set to start on May 7. After an exciting Play-in Stage with incredibly fun matchups and valiant efforts by minor region teams like GAM Esports, the big dogs will arrive at the event. The top teams from the major regions will be looking to showcase their talent on the global stage and look to take home the first international trophy.

The Bracket Stage will be held for almost two weeks and a lot of dream matchups have a realistic chance of happening at this event. This article will cover everything you need to know about this phase of the event.

League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket stage: Format, teams, and venue

Format

The MSI 2024 Bracket Stage will feature eight teams. Four had already qualified for this stage while the remaining four fought their way through the Play-in Stage. The Bracket Stage will feature a double-elimination bracket with all matches being best-of-fives.

Teams

The top two teams from Korea, China, and LEC along with the champions of North America and APAC will be present in the Bracket Stage. Listed below are all the teams in this phase of the tournament:

Gen.G (LCK #1)

T1 (LCK #2)

Bilibili Gaming (LPL #1)

Top Esports (LPL #2)

G2 Esports (LEC #1)

Fnatic (LEC #2)

Team Liquid (LCS #1)

PSG Talon (APAC #1)

Venue

Similar to the Play-in Stage, all matches will be held in the Chengdu Financial City Performing Arts Center. This venue notably hosted the CS2 IEM Chengdu 2024 competition as well.

League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage:

Schedule and results

Note: The schedule will be updated upon the conclusion of each matchday.

Day 1 - May 7, 2024

Gen.G vs Fnatic - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST

Day 2 - May 8, 2024

Team Liquid vs Top Esports - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST

Day 3 - May 9, 2024

G2 Esports vs T1 - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST

Day 4 - May 10, 2024

Bilibili Gaming vs PSG Talon - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST

Day 5 - May 11, 2024

TBD vs TBD - 9 pm PT / 6 am CET / 9:30 am IST

9 pm PT / 6 am CET / 9:30 am IST TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST

Day 6 - May 12, 2024

TBD vs TBD - 9 pm PT / 6 am CET / 9:30 am IST

9 pm PT / 6 am CET / 9:30 am IST TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST

Day 7 - May 14, 2024

TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST

Day 8 - May 15, 2024

TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST

Day 9 - May 16, 2024

TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST

Day 10 - May 17, 2024

TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST

Day 11 - May 18, 2024

TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST

Day 12 - May 19, 2024

TBD vs TBD - 2 am PT / 11 am CET / 2:30 pm IST

Where to watch League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage: Livestream details

League of Legends fans around the world can watch the MSI 2024 Bracket Stage on the official Riot Games YouTube and Twitch channels. Additionally, popular co-streamers such as Caedrel, Ibai, IWDominate, and Tolkin conduct exciting and fun watch parties which offer a different viewing atmosphere.

The livestream links for MSI 2024 Bracket Stage are listed down below:

