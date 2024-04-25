MSI 2024 will commence in six days, and the level of anticipation is off the charts. The best teams from premier regions like Korea and China will lock horns in the year's first international tournament. The competition will be held in Chengdu and is guaranteed to be an event filled with unforgettable moments and quite possibly the beginning of brand new eras.

Ahead of MSI 2024, this article will rank the seven best top laners present at the tournament. With the current top lane meta heavily filled with laneswaps and weird shenanigans, it will be quite interesting to see who will prevail as the undisputed best top laner at the event.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

7 best top laners at League of Legends MSI 2024

7) Bwipo

FlyQuest's Bwipo (Image via Riot Games)

Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau returned to competitive play with FlyQuest for this season and will be present at MSI 2024. The Belgian top laner hasn't missed a beat and was instrumental to FlyQuest's success in the LCS Spring Split.

Bwipo was the All-Pro top laner in the regular season and excelled on a variety of champions. His flexibility of playing weak-side while being a potent carry is a huge boon for the FlyQuest roster. The wealth of international experience he brings to the table is another important factor that makes Bwipo a solid top laner to look out for at MSI 2024.

6) BrokenBlade

G2 Esports' BrokenBlade (Image via Riot Games)

Sergen "BrokenBlade" Çelik continues to be one of the best, if not the best, top laners in EMEA. BrokenBlade's wide champion pool and ability to fulfill varied roles for the G2 Esports lineup make him an invaluable asset. From his monstrous Zac engages to hard carry performances on champions like Jax and K'Sante, BrokenBlade is a key factor for G2's success.

In the past, BrokenBlade struggled to keep up with the international competition but has grown better and has been able to hold his own against the world's best top laners. MSI 2024 will be another instance where he can prove his worth.

5) Impact

Team Liquid's Impact (Image via Riot Games)

Jeong "Impact" Eon-young returns to international play after almost two years of absence. The Korean veteran's last international tournament was Worlds 2022 with Evil Geniuses. At MSI 2024, Impact will make a comeback with the team he's most associated with throughout his career: Team Liquid.

Impact has consistently been the rock for Team Liquid as well as one of the best top laners in the LCS. His performance in the LCS Playoffs is a big reason Team Liquid won their fifth LCS title. Liquid's success at MSI 2024 relies on Impact standing his ground against the best LPL and LCK top laners.

4) Bin

Bilibili Gaming's Bin (Image via Riot Games)

Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin is undeniably one of the best top laners in the world today. One could even argue he is currently the best carry top laner. Bin's incredible pedigree on champions like Jax, Aatrox, Irelia, and Camille earned him the reputation of being one of the most fierce and volatile players to go up against.

His explosiveness is also one of his biggest weaknesses, particularly on the international stage. Time after time, we have seen Bin underperform or be completely nullified during important matches. While everyone knows what Bin is capable of, he needs to maintain consistency and show up big at MSI 2024 if Bilibili Gaming want to continue the LPL's streak of winning MSI titles.

3) Zeus

T1's Zeus (Image via Riot Games)

Choi "Zeus" Woo-je definitively ended 2023 as the best top laner and quite possibly the best player in the world, but 2024 has been a slow start. His performance ramped up during the Playoffs stage with a standout series against Hanwha Life Esports but again underperformed in the LCK Grand Finals, which has become synonymous with him.

Regardless of his domestic performance, fans have come to know and love Zeus' playstyle and his penchant for turning it up a notch during big tournaments like MSI and Worlds. MSI 2024 could very well be the same case for Zeus, who will play a huge role in T1's title shot.

2) Kiin

Gen.G's Kiin (Image via Riot Games)

After more than six years in the LCK, Kim "Kiin" Gi-in won his first regional title with Gen.G's triumph in the Spring Split. Kiin has played an instrumental role in helping the superteam achieve great success so far, with his efforts even rewarding him the Grand Finals MVP.

Kiin has always been a top-tier player regionally but has choked when it comes to international competition. This was quite evident during KT Rolster's Worlds 2023 run, where the Korean top laner didn't live up to the hype. With a much better team around him this time around, fans can hope Kiin reverses the narrative and steers Gen.G to their first international title.

1) 369

Top Esports' 369 (Image via Top Esports)

Bai "369" Jia-Hao will be looking to defend his MSI title under a team he's quite familiar with. The year 2024 marked 369's return to Top Esports, where he first made a name for himself as a superstar top laner. During this time, he was criticized for his inflexibility and shallow playstyle. Ever since he left Top Esports, 369 has gone on to become the most complete top laner in the world.

From tanks to hypercarries, 369 plays every role assigned to him to absolute perfection from the laning phase to teamfights. He has been a driving force and a key piece for Top Esports' success. 369's consistency and reliability make him the best top laner at MSI 2024. If he somehow underperforms and doesn't perform at his usual best, Top Esports can bid adieu to their hopes of winning MSI 2024.