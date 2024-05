League of Legends LCK Summer Split 2024: Schedule, teams, livestream details, and more

The LCK Summer Split 2024, which is the gateway to League of Legends' premier international Worlds 2024 event, is just around the corner. After a championship title for the region in the recently concluded MSI 2024, LCK fans have set their eyes on the next regional tournament.

The Korean teams have been dominating LoL's biggest event for years. With an extra seed up their sleeve thanks to Gen.G's MSI 2024 win, LCK is looking to send more powerhouse teams to the global stage. This article will cover everything you need to know about LCK Summer Split 2024.

List of teams participating in League of Legends LCK Summer Split 2024

The following teams will be competing in LCK Summer Split 2024:

Damwon Kia (DK)

Hanwha Life Esports (HLE)

Nongshim RedForce (NS)

FearX (FOX)

KT Rolster (KT)

Kwangdong Freecs (KDF)

BRION (BRO)

DRX

T1

Gen.G (GEN)

League of Legends LCK Summer Split 2024 Format

Similar to the LCK Spring Split 2023 format, the teams will play against each other in best-of-three matches for nine weeks in the regular season. Only the top six teams will advance to the playoffs.

The playoffs will feature a double elimination format, played in best-of-five games. The finalists are guaranteed a spot at Worlds 2024.

League of Legends LCK Summer Split 2024 schedule

The tournament will run from June 12, 2024, to September 14, 2024. The league announced a one-week break in the first week of July to accommodate teams joining the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Week 1

June 12: DK vs HLE / NS vs FOX

June 13: KT vs KDF / BRO vs DRX

June 14: GEN vs FOX / T1 vs NS

June 15: BRO vs KDF / KT vs DK

June 16: DRX vs HLE / GEN vs T1

Week 2

June 19: NS vs KDF / DK vs T1

June 20: KT vs GEN / DRX vs FOX

June 21: BRO vs HLE / T1 vs KDF

June 22: NS vs DRX / FOX vs DK

June 23: GEN vs BRO / HLE vs KT

Week 3

June 26: T1 vs DRX / GEN vs HLE

June 27: DK vs NS / KT vs BRO

June 28: KDF vs FOX / GEN vs DRX

June 29: T1 vs KT / HLE vs NS

June 30: BRO vs FOX / KDF vs DK

Week 4

July 10: T1 vs BRO / NS vs KT

July 11: DRX vs DK / KDF vs GEN

July 12: FOX vs KT / HLE vs T1

July 13: DK vs GEN / BRO vs NS

July 14: KDF vs DRX / FOX vs HLE

Week 5

July 17: DK vs BRO / HLE vs KDF

July 18: FOX vs T1 / NS vs GEN

July 19: DRX vs KT / KDF vs BRO

July 20: T1 vs HLE / GEN vs DK

July 21: KT vs FOX / DRX vs NS

Week 6

July 24: FOX vs NS / BRO vs GEN

July 25: KDF vs HLE / DK vs DRX

July 26: FOX vs BRO / KT vs T1

July 27: HLE vs DK / GEN vs KDF

July 28: DRX vs T1 / KT vs NS

Week 7

July 31: T1 vs DK / KT vs HLE

August 1: DRX vs BRO / FOX vs GEN

August 2: NS vs HLE / DK vs KDF

August 3: T1 vs GEN / FOX vs DRX

August 4: BRO vs KT / KDF vs NS

Week 8

August 7: DRX vs GEN / KDF vs KT

August 8: HLE vs BRO / DK vs FOX

August 9: GEN vs KT / NS vs T1

August 10: FOX vs KDF / HLE vs DRX

August 11: NS vs DK / BRO vs T1

Week 9

August 14: KT vs DRX / KDF vs T1

August 15: HLE vs FOX / BRO vs DK

August 16: DRX vs KDF / GEN vs NS

August 17: DK vs KT / T1 vs FOX

August 18: NS vs BRO / HLE vs GEN

Playoffs

August 23 - 24: TBD vs TBD Round 1

August 28 - 29: TBD vs TBD Round 2

August 31 - Sept 1: TBD vs TBD Round 3

September 7: TBD vs TBD Round 3

September 8: TBD vs TBD Finals

September 12 - 14: Worlds 2024 Regional Qualifiers

Where to watch League of Legends LCK Summer Split 2024

Starting June 12, 2024, fans can watch the LCK Summer Split 2024 on Twitch, YouTube, and the official website of LoL Esports. Both English and Korean broadcasts for the event will be available.

