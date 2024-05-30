League of Legends patch 14.11 notes: Smolder buffs, Mordekaiser nerfs, and more

The League of Legends patch 14.11 features a plethora of modifications to the rift, including several champion buffs, nerfs, and adjustments. Additionally, some item adjustments are on the horizon. It also marks the return of the Blue Essence Emporium with this update, where you can utilize them on all eligible chromas, accessories, and more.

This article presents all the changes to the game with League of Legends patch 14.11.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 14.11

League of Legends Patch 14.11 adjustments (Image via Riot Games)

1) Draven

Passive (League of Draven)

Adoration lost on death : 75% → 50%

: 75% → 50% Bonus gold per kill: 10 + 2 per Adoration → 25 + 2 per Adoration

Q (Spinning Axe)

Base Damage: 45/50/55/60/65 → 40/45/50/55/60

2) Gangplank

Base Stats

Base Health : 600 → 630

: 600 → 630 Armor Growth: 4.2 → 4.7

3) Gnar

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3 → 3.2

Q (Boomerang Throw)

Physical Damage: 5/45/85/125/165 (+115% AD) → 5/45/85/125/165 (+125% AD)

4) Kha'Zix

Q (Taste Their Fear)

Physical Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+110% Bonus AD) → 80/105/130/155/180 (+110% Bonus AD)

5) Lulu

R (Wild Growth)

Knockup Duration : 0.75 → 1

: 0.75 → 1 Cooldown: 120/100/80 → 100/90/80

6) Master Yi

Base Stats

Health Growth : 100 → 105

: 100 → 105 Armor Growth : 4.2 → 4.7

: 4.2 → 4.7 Attack Damage Growth : 2.2 → 2.5

: 2.2 → 2.5 Attack Speed Growth: 2% → 2.5%

7) Nami

Base Stats

Attack Damage: 51 → 54

W (Ebb and Flow)

Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 → 70/75/80/85/90

R (Tidal Wave)

Slow: 50/60/70% → 70%

8) Nasus

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.5 → 4

E (Spirit Fire)

Mana Cost : 70/85/100/115/130 → 60/70/80/90/100

: 70/85/100/115/130 → 60/70/80/90/100 Armor Reduction: 25/30/35/40/45% → 30/35/40/45/50%

9) Pantheon

Q (Comet Spear)

Charged Damage : 70/100/130/160/190 (+115% bonus AD) + 50% AP

: 70/100/130/160/190 (+115% bonus AD) + 50% AP Uncharged Damage: Unchanged

W (Shield Vault)

Physical Damage : 60/100/140/180/220 (+100% AP) → 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% max HP (+1% per 250 bonus HP) (+1.5% per 100 AP)

: 60/100/140/180/220 (+100% AP) → 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% max HP (+1% per 250 bonus HP) (+1.5% per 100 AP) Min damage against Monsters and Minions (NEW) : 50

: 50 Max damage against Monsters and Minions (NEW) : 200

: 200 The new addition of damage against minions and monsters won't be reflected in the tooltip in League of Legends patch 14.11 but will be included in patch 14.12

E (Aegis Assault)

It also grants 5–30 (depending on level) (+2.5% bonus HP) Armor and Magic Resist for 4 seconds after the spell finishes (NEW)

A new VFX element will be added to show this buff is active on Pantheon

R (Grand Starfall)

The spear hit will obtain the bonus AP addition mentioned above in the change, and its tooltip will be adjusted

10) Singed

Q (Poison Trail)

Total Magic Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+80% AP) → 40/60/80/100/120 (+85% AP)

R (Insanity Potion)

Cooldown: 120/110/100 → 100

11) Smolder

Base Stats

Attack Damage : 57 → 60

: 57 → 60 Base Health : 575 → 605 (this is already live)

: 575 → 605 (this is already live) Base Health Regeneration: 3 → 4.5 (this is already live)

Passive (Dragon Practice)

Super Scorcher Breath: 40–52% (based on critical strike chance) → 40%–70% (based on critical strike chance)

Q (Super Scorcher Breath)

Mana Cost : 23/26/29/32/35 → 25

: 23/26/29/32/35 → 25 Critical Strike scaling: 0–50% (based on critical strike chance) → 0–75% (based on critical strike chance)

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 14.11

Mordekaiser is being nerfed on League of Legends patch 14.11 (Image via Riot Games)

1) Camille

Q (Precision Protocol)

Move Speed: 30/35/40/45/50% → 25/30/35/40/45%

R (Hextech Ultimatum)

On-hit Damage: 10/30/40 (+4/6/8% current HP) → 5/10/15 (+4/6/8% current HP)

2) Irelia

Base States

Health Growth: 124 → 115

3) Jinx

Base Stats

Attack Damage Growth: 3.15 → 2.9

4) Karthus

Q (Lay Waste)

Magic Damage: 45/65/85/105/125 (+35% AP) → 43/62/81/100/119 (+35% AP

5) Mordekaiser

Passive (Darkness Rise)

Monster damage cap : 28–164 (based on level) → 40–200 (based on level)

: 28–164 (based on level) → 40–200 (based on level) Damage per second: 5–15.2 (based on level) + 30% AP + 1–5% target max HP (based on level) → 5 + 30% AP + 1–5% target max HP (based on level)

Q (Obliterate)

Damage: 75/95/115/135/155 + 5-139 (based on level) (+70% AP) → 80/110/140/170/200 + 0-45 (based on level) (+70% AP)

6) Taliyah

Q (Threaded Volley)

Damage Per Rock: 60/78/96/114/132 (+50% AP) → 56/74.5/93/111.5/130 (+50% AP)

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 14.11

K'Sante's kit has been adjusted on League of Legends patch 14.11 (Image via Riot Games)

1) Caitlyn

Base Stats

Attack Speed Growth: 0.568 → 0.594

W (Yordle Snap Trap)

Headshot damage decreased: 40/85/130/175/220 (+40/50/60/70/80% bonus AD) → 40/85/130/175/220 (+40% bonus AD)

R (Ace in the Hole)

Physical Damage: 300/500/700 (+170% bonus AD) → 300/500/700 (+150% bonus AD)

2) Hwei

QQ (Devastating Fire)

Max Health Damage: 4/5/6/7/8% → 3/4/5/6/7%

QE (Molten Fissure)

Damage per second: 20/40/60/80/100 (+25% AP) → 20/40/60/80/100 (+20% AP)

3) K'Sante

Q (Ntofo Strikes)

Mana Cost: 28/26/24/22/20 → 20

W (Path Maker)

Damage Reduction : 40–65% based on level → 30%

: 40–65% based on level → 30% Maximum Hold Duration : 1.5 seconds → 1 second

: 1.5 seconds → 1 second All Out Damage Reduction: 57.35-75% based on level → 60%

R (All Out)

Healing: 10/15/20% → 15/20/25%

4) Ornn

Passive (Living Forge)

Ornn can now upgrade all (except Archangel's Staff, Mejai's Soulstealer, and similar items) legendary items to masterwork items.

Masterwork items gain extra statistics based on the statistics the original legendary item provides. If an item gives AD and HP, the upgrade will give you additional AD and HP, etc.

Item changes in League of Legends patch 14.11

1) Blackfire Torch

Burn Damage: 60 (+12% AP) → 45 (+9% AP)

2) Celestial Opposition

Passive no longer triggers based on Knight's Vow Damage

3) Essence Reaver

Total Gold Cost: 3200 → 3100

4) Fated Ashes

AP : 40 → 30

: 40 → 30 Burn Damage: 21 → 15

5) Immortal Shieldbow

Shield: 320-530 (based on level 1 to 18) → 320-720 (based on level 9 to 18)

6) Infinity Edge

Crit Damage: 50% → 40%

7) Knight's Vow

Health : 300 → 200

: 300 → 200 Ability Haste: 15 → 10

8) Statikk Shiv

Build Path : Scout's Slingshot + Hearthbound Axe + 1000 Gold → Scout's Slingshot + Rectrix + 700 Gold

: Scout's Slingshot + Hearthbound Axe + 1000 Gold → Scout's Slingshot + Rectrix + 700 Gold Total Gold Cost : 2900 → 2800

: 2900 → 2800 [NEW] Movement Speed : 7%

: 7% Attack Damage : 50 → 55

: 50 → 55 Attack Speed : 40 → 45

: 40 → 45 Electrospark damage: 90 → 120

9) Serrated Dirk

Maximum Serrated Dirks in inventory: 6 → 1

Rune changes in League of Legends patch 14.11

1) Cut Down

Increased damage: Deal 8% increased damage (except true damage) to champions above 60% max health → Deal 8% increased damage (except true damage) to champions above 50% max health

2) Absorb Life

Healing: 2-17 (based on level) → 2-20 (based on level)

League of Legends patch 14.11 brings back Blue Essence Emporium

The League of Legends patch 14.11 also marks the return of the Blue Essence Emporium. On this occasion, you can trade your Blue Essence for all fitting chromas, accessories, and more commencing May 30, 2024, at 18:00 UTC.

Furthermore, the mystery wards and icons are available, so it's better to seize them before the Emporium shuts its doors on June 19, 2024, at 18:00 UTC.

This concludes the League of Legends patch 14.11 notes.

