Run Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire has witnessed a gradual rise in popularity over the past few years. Its introduction to the mobile platform in 2017 took the gaming community by storm. Free Fire has managed to retain the majority of its player base, which has further resulted in several of them live streaming the game in various languages.

Run Gaming is one of the most popular content creators from India. He streams his Free Fire gameplay in Tamil. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Run Gaming's Free Fire ID

Run Gaming's Free Fire ID is 451206750, and his IGn is RunOutArunYT.

Run Gaming's Stats

Lifetime Stats

Ranked stats

Run Gaming has played a total of 7914 squad games. He has notched 1184 Booyahs! with a win ratio of 14.96%. The content creator has also racked up about 15000 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

When it comes to the duo mode, Run Gaming has emerged victorious in 129 games out of the 2250 that he has played. The YouTuber also has 74 wins in 1175 solo games.

In the ongoing ranked Season, Run Gaming is placed in the Diamond IV tier and has played 88 squad games. He has triumphed in 36 of them, which translates to a mind-boggling win rate of 40.90%.

Clash Squad – Ranked

Clash Squad - Ranked

He is placed in the Heroic tier of the Clash Squad mode and has played 155 ranked matches. Run Gaming has won 91 games, which equates to an awe-inspiring win ratio of 58.70%.

His YouTube channel

He runs a total of 4 channels - Run Gaming, Run Gaming PUBG, Runoutarun Live, and Run Gaming Army. However, he isn't active on the latter three and posts content related to Free Fire on his first channel.

Run Gaming uploaded his first video on YouTube in January 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 914 videos and amassed 661 thousand subscribers. Run Gaming has also garnered over 126 million views combined.

His Social Media

Run Gaming is active on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

