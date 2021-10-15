Russian Dota 2 broadcast talent LighTofHeaveN allegedly fired mid-TI for controversial comments

The main stage for TI 10 Dota 2 is all set up with a Team Secret vs PSG.LGD upper bracket final.

One must also acknowledge the work being put into the post-match panel. Valve has finally returned to the traditional goofy shenanigans that tier-1 Dota 2 events are famous for, thanks largely to Jake "SirActionSlacks" Kanner and Andrew "Jenkins" Jenkins.

While the vast majority of Dota 2's international viewerbase tunes into the English stream, there are also official localized streams in Russian and Chinese for TI 10, among more. Yesterday, the abrupt dismissal of Dmitriy "LighTofHeaveN" Kupriyanov from the Russian broadcast staff made news in the Russian Dota 2 community.

LighTofHeaveN made some pointed comments about the communication barrier in former Virtus.pro Dota 2 roster

LighTofHeaveN, also known as LOST, was part of the original Na'Vi roster that won its first international tournament. Yesterday, in the post-series panel, after PSG.LGD knocked Virtus.pro off to the lower brackets after a 2-0 win, LighTofHeaveN took to discussing the challenges that the team faces.

In this context, he brought up the communication barrier in their TI 2019 roster.

Roughly translated, his comment was that Virtus.pro never rose above sixth place in The International for good reason.

LighTofHeaveN jokingly said the team struggled to find chemistry when the roster had Alexey "Solo" Berezin as the captain and Ivan "Artstyle" Antonov as coaches. From his perspective, the two are unable to communicate, as apparent from their TI 10 casting.

Artstyle was also LighTofHeaveN's colleague in the Na'Vi Dota 2 roster when they won The International.

Solo and Artstyle may not have appreciated the jabs at their alleged lack of chemistry. Popular CIS region Vitalii "v1lat" Volochai, also on the panel, got involved in the row and disagreed with how LighTofHeaveN had formulated his point.

LightOfHeaven may not have been 'officially fired' from the Russian Dota 2 broadcast staff

Since the incident, LighTofHeaveN has been taken off the casting stage and panel for the remaining three days of TI 10. Valve has allegedly not sent him due notice regarding an official dismissal, according to what he said on just_ns' Twitch stream.

But later yesterday, he tweeted out his grievances regarding how Valve had allegedly 'fired' him for simply voicing his opinion.

Dmitry Kupriyanov @LighTofHeaveNX Мой путь на #TI10 закончился как возможно и на всех последующих турнирах от @valvesoftware . Благодарю их за совместное десятилетнее сотрудничество и желаю всего хорошего. Спасибо всем кто смотрел и поддерживал. Искренне ваш Душитель :) Мой путь на #TI10 закончился как возможно и на всех последующих турнирах от @valvesoftware. Благодарю их за совместное десятилетнее сотрудничество и желаю всего хорошего. Спасибо всем кто смотрел и поддерживал. Искренне ваш Душитель :)

Roughly, the Tweet translates to:

My work at TI10, and likely at Valve events as a whole, has come to an end. I thank Valve for 10 years of cooperation and wish them all the best. Thanks to everyone who watched and supported me.

