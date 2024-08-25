S8UL Esports crowned Esports Content Group of The Year at Esports Award 2024

S8UL Esports had an amazing night at the Esports Awards 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, winning the award for the 'Content Group of The Year 2024' category. This is the third consecutive year that the organization has dominated the Esports content creation industry around the globe.

Esports Awards is a year-end award show that empowers the Esports and gaming landscape around the globe. The winners of each category are selected based on fan votes and expert insights. Esports creators, games, publishers, creative teams, and more are awarded for their work at this show.

S8UL Esports won the Esports Content Group of The Year at Esports Award 2024

Co-owned by Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, and Lokesh Jain, S8UL is an Indian Esports company formed by a partnership between two major organizations, Team SouL and 8Bit. This is the third consecutive win for S8UL Esports, as it claimed the Esports Content Group of The Year titles back in both 2022 and 2023.

This is a significant milestone for the organization as it had to go up against several popular content groups like G2 Esports, Sentinels, T1, and Fnatic, to claim the winning spot. Parv Singh aka 'Regaltos', Animesh Agarwal aka 'Thug', and Payal Dhare aka 'Payal Gaming' represented S8UL Esports and claimed the prestigious award at Esports Award 2024.

During his speech, Animesh Agarwal thanked their entire team, content creators, and co-founders, along with the audience for supporting them:

“This seems to be a habit now. It is our third nomination and a hat-trick win for us. First of all, I would like to thank Esports Awards for having us here in this beautiful city of Riyadh. I am at a loss of words, but would like to thank the entire team sitting in India. Our teammates, content creators who have helped get here and also my two co-founders Lokesh and Naman for believing in me. First time we could have been lucky, second time was a charm, third time firmly means the best content group of India is best in the world. Thank you so much everyone for having us here."

S8UL Esports creates engaging content on YouTube and other platforms for their audience, through a team of content creators, some of whom are ex-Esports players. It also has teams for Clash of Clans, Free Fire, BGMI, Call of Duty, Clash Royale, and more.

Naman Mortal Mathur Esports Personality of The Year 2024 nomination

Naman Mathur who is the co-founder of S8UL Esports is also nominated for Esports Personality of The Year 2024 at Esports Awards 2024. Popularly known as 'Mortal', Naman Mathur is an Esports player and content creator with a significant fan base. This is his third consecutive nomination in this award category.

