Saints Row (2022) guide: Which are the fastest cars in the game and how to get them

Taking inspiration from GTA, Saints Row has always been about the rides. The vehicle customization options in the game are very extensive, allowing players to model their cars the way they desire. The recently released reboot also features many fan favorites that handle better than ever before.

There are many vehicles in the game across several categories, from SUVs and bikes to sports cars and tanks. Let's take a look at some of the speediest cars available for players to discover.

Saints Row - OUT NOW! @SaintsRow



Get to your next crime in style



fal.cn/3oe3d Make your whip truly yours with our in-depth vehicle customization options. There are thousands of combinations to be had across 80 models.Get to your next crime in style #BeYourOwnBoss Make your whip truly yours with our in-depth vehicle customization options. There are thousands of combinations to be had across 80 models. Get to your next crime in style #BeYourOwnBoss 📖 fal.cn/3oe3d https://t.co/4dJmzZmWYW

Buckle up and try out the fastest vehicles in the new Saints Row reboot

1) Fer de Lance

The Fer De Lance had been missing from recent entries in the franchise (Image via Saints Row)

By far the fastest car in the game, the Fer de Lance returns from the original Saints Row released back in 2006. It's now one of the many must-own vehicles in the game, but it is also the rarest, and the only way to obtain it is through exploration. Players can try looking for the Fer de Lance in the parking lots around Lakeshore North.

2) Attrazione

The beloved Attrazione is one of the rarer cars in the game (Image via Saints Row)

One of the most popular cars in the game, the Attrazione's slim, sleek design complements its speed. Out in the wild, it is a somewhat rare spawn, but players will eventually receive it as a reward for completing Jim Rob's Garage Criminal Venture. Although its durability is on the lower side, it is still one of the speedier cars that players will receive early in the game (depending on how much they engage with Criminal Ventures and exploration).

3) Phoenix

The Phoenix is another classic vehicle that is a good balance of style and speed (Image via Saints Row)

The Phoenix is one of the easier cars to find and was a solid choice in previous games as well. It is surprisingly fast for a relatively common vehicle and is decently durable too. All in all, the Phoenix is a great all-rounder that fans will eventually earn as a main mission reward.

4) Raycaster

The Raycastert is speedy yet inexpensive (Image via Saints Row)

Another fan favorite, the Raycaster is one of the more common supercars in the game. Players will also receive one as a mission reward if they don't want to go out hunting for one. Players can search around the more luxurious areas of the desert city of Santo Ileso, where it is bound to be commonplace.

5) Galahad

The Galahad is also uncommon but a great find nonetheless (Image via Saints Row)

A more classic-looking vehicle, the Galahad is compact and fast. It's one of the least durable cars on this list, but players have a good chance of getting their hands on the Galahad during their campaign. It can generally be found around Old Town West.

Volition and Deep Silver's latest open-world crime game is available on various platforms and features a full story co-op mode as well. Players can join Eli, Neenah, and Kevin and rise through the ranks to become the biggest criminal organization in town. Readers can grab the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Epic Games Store).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish