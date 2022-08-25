Saints Row (2022) guide: Which are the fastest cars in the game and how to get them

Taking inspiration from GTA, Saints Row has always been about the rides. The vehicle customization options in the game are very extensive, allowing players to model their cars the way they desire. The recently released reboot also features many fan favorites that handle better than ever before.
There are many vehicles in the game across several categories, from SUVs and bikes to sports cars and tanks. Let's take a look at some of the speediest cars available for players to discover.
Buckle up and try out the fastest vehicles in the new Saints Row reboot
1) Fer de Lance
By far the fastest car in the game, the Fer de Lance returns from the original Saints Row released back in 2006. It's now one of the many must-own vehicles in the game, but it is also the rarest, and the only way to obtain it is through exploration. Players can try looking for the Fer de Lance in the parking lots around Lakeshore North.
2) Attrazione
One of the most popular cars in the game, the Attrazione's slim, sleek design complements its speed. Out in the wild, it is a somewhat rare spawn, but players will eventually receive it as a reward for completing Jim Rob's Garage Criminal Venture. Although its durability is on the lower side, it is still one of the speedier cars that players will receive early in the game (depending on how much they engage with Criminal Ventures and exploration).
3) Phoenix
The Phoenix is one of the easier cars to find and was a solid choice in previous games as well. It is surprisingly fast for a relatively common vehicle and is decently durable too. All in all, the Phoenix is a great all-rounder that fans will eventually earn as a main mission reward.
4) Raycaster
Another fan favorite, the Raycaster is one of the more common supercars in the game. Players will also receive one as a mission reward if they don't want to go out hunting for one. Players can search around the more luxurious areas of the desert city of Santo Ileso, where it is bound to be commonplace.
5) Galahad
A more classic-looking vehicle, the Galahad is compact and fast. It's one of the least durable cars on this list, but players have a good chance of getting their hands on the Galahad during their campaign. It can generally be found around Old Town West.
Volition and Deep Silver's latest open-world crime game is available on various platforms and features a full story co-op mode as well. Players can join Eli, Neenah, and Kevin and rise through the ranks to become the biggest criminal organization in town. Readers can grab the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Epic Games Store).