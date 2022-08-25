Saints Row (2022) guide: How to play co-op

Saints Row (2022) brings many new additions to Volition's iconic GTA-inspired open-world series. These include a new Takeown mechanic, Flow system, and more. Yet it is very much a familiar experience, thanks to some tried-and-true additions, one of which is full campaign co-op.

Volition's latest project is all about having fun in its vast open world of Santo lleso, after all. As such, two players can team up to attempt to make the city theirs or drive around, absorbing the scenery. But how does co-op work in Saints Row (2022)?

Saints Row (2022)'s co-op ensures twice the action and chaos

The first thing to note is that the co-op is not accessible from the get-go in Saints Row (2022). Since the first couple of main missions are intended to be a tutorial, players will only be able to utilize the drop-in/drop-out co-op after completing the second mission, Making Rent. This is when the open-world will become accessible to players.

Subsequently, players can pause the game and select the Co-op option to invite their friends. Here, there are three options:

Join Friend: This brings up a list of players from the user's friend list so they may join them. This will notify the host that a friend wants to join the session, and then the user will be allowed to load in once the request has been accepted..

This brings up a list of players from the user's friend list so they may join them. This will notify the host that a friend wants to join the session, and then the user will be allowed to load in once the request has been accepted.. Invite Friend: This brings up a list of players from the user's friend list so the host may invite them. This sends a session invitation to the other player, and once they accept, the host will be notified of a friend joining their game. Accept to allow the second player access.

This brings up a list of players from the user's friend list so the host may invite them. This sends a session invitation to the other player, and once they accept, the host will be notified of a friend joining their game. Accept to allow the second player access. Co-op Settings: This allows players o tweak their co-op experience. Options in here allow:

Changing session privacy (Open to All, Friends Only, and Invites Only): Here, 'Open to All' allows both friends and randoms to join without requiring an invite. The other two disable Matchmaking (so random players cannot join) and allow only friends or those sent an invite to join the session. Friendly Fire (Off, Partial, Full): This determines the effect to which the host can be damaged by the co-op partner and the host's other NPC squad. 'Off' ensures that host is not damaged by the co-op partner or the crew's attcks. 'Partial' deals reduced damage from both parties, whereas 'Full' allows the host to take complete damage from the two sources as if they were foes. HQ Customization (On, Off): Setting it to On will let co-op partner to partake in customizing the Saints HQ. Co-op Pranking (On, Off): Allows each player to prank the other in-game partner.

Saints Row - OUT NOW! @SaintsRow Will there be co-op?



Of course! Saints Row is always best with a friend! We’ve confirmed fully untethered co-op across the whole game. Better yet, this works across generations of hardware – so players on a PS4 can still play co-op with those on PS5 for example. Will there be co-op?Of course! Saints Row is always best with a friend! We’ve confirmed fully untethered co-op across the whole game. Better yet, this works across generations of hardware – so players on a PS4 can still play co-op with those on PS5 for example.

But let’s rewind a bit and talk about initiaing a co-operative campaign altogether. To do this, players must select Co-op Campaign from the main menu of Saints Row (2022).

This brings up four options:

Host Game: Allows the user to create a host game using one of their existing save files. Following this, gamers can boot into their save file and wait for other players (either randoms or friends, depending on the session's privacy setting) to join them.

Allows the user to create a host game using one of their existing save files. Following this, gamers can boot into their save file and wait for other players (either randoms or friends, depending on the session's privacy setting) to join them. Join Friend: This brings up a list of players from the user's friends list (depending on their platform). Select a friend who is hosting a game to join them.

This brings up a list of players from the user's friends list (depending on their platform). Select a friend who is hosting a game to join them. Host New Game: As the name suggests, it begins a new co-op session from the beginning. It is ntended for players who wish to experience every moment the Saints Row has to offer together from the start.

As the name suggests, it begins a new co-op session from the beginning. It is ntended for players who wish to experience every moment the Saints Row has to offer together from the start. Matchmaking: Intended for those who wish to play with randoms.

Saints Row (2022) is out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (via Epic Games Store).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh