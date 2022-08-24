Saints Row (2022) guide: All vehicles available in the game

Much like the older titles in the series, vehicles in Saints Row retain their importance and are essential tools for gamers in different activities. The reboot hasn't gone down according to plans as critical reviews haven't been exactly kind. Nevertheless, certain elements can be pretty enjoyable and traveling across the game in vehicles is one of them.

Many had hoped that the rebooted Saints Row, released in 2022, would be able to revive the franchise. Unfortunately, there seems to be a lack of quality despite the initial delay. Fortunately, one area where the game doesn't feel short on is the vehicles.

The Saints Row franchise has always been well known for its over-exaggeration in picking rides within the game. Similarly, the 2022 reboot has no shortage of options, with more than 80 vehicles available for players. Players can choose from a comprehensive catalog based on their tastes and choices, from cars to something more significant.

Saints Row offers a vast choice when it comes to vehicles in the game

As mentioned above, vehicles in Saints Row's rebooted version come in different types. As expected, there are new vehicles that have just made their entry into the series. Additionally, some old and classic vehicles have made a return to the 2022 reboot, sure to spark nostalgia among loyal fans.

Complete list of all confirmed vehicles that are present in Saints Row (2022):

Ant

Attrazione (two versions)

Barracas (three versions)

Bowelrod

Bucket

Bullpup

Chalupacabra (Munchback)

Chicken à la King (Munchback)

Crisis

Compton (three versions)

Course

Diggum

Dreadnought (two versions)

Dustrider

Emu

Estrada

Ethel

Fer de Lance

Frying Dutchman (two versions)

Gargantua

Gentry

Gibraltar

Grandad

Hammerhead

Hollywood

Heavyweight

Hopper

I Dream of Weenie (Munchback)

Kenshin

Lexington

MDI-344T

MDI-707B (two versions)

Maximillian

Mockingbird

Mule

Olive (two versions)

Palanquin

Peterliner

Phoenix

Raycaster

Reaper

Responder

Ride (two versions)

Ridgelord (two versions)

Saguaro

Sandstorm Elite

Sanicruiser

Schooner

Shaft

Shield

Shifty (two versions)

Six Shooter Samurai (Munchback)

Skorpio

Snake

Titan

Twisty Creamy (Munchback)

Vindicator

Widowmaker

Interestingly, there is bound to be even more as the trailer has shown many vehicles that aren't present. This possibly even includes a hoverboard, much like in the Back to the Future movies. While most players anticipate these vehicles to arrive eventually, there's currently no information about a probable timeline.

Vehicle signature abilities

A key feature of vehicles in the reboot is their signature abilities. These abilities help power up different vehicles in a unique manner and allow players to use them to their benefit.

No two power-ups are identical; some can be used on particular vehicles only. Unlocking them requires players to complete particular tasks while controlling those vehicles. Some include activities like smashing payload smashes, while others are completely different.

Saints Row (2022) is a reboot of the iconic series following the release of the earlier games. Built on a brand new gaming engine, the title unfortunately hasn't been able to win over the critics.

While the core gameplay is solid, it fails to lift off and go to that next level. One would hope that the interesting vehicles can help compensate for disappointments in other areas.

