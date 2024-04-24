Sand Land ending, explained

For those who only read the Sand Land manga, this ending isn’t one that they will be familiar with. The second half of the game is based on the anime, and OVA, which added a second storyline. After the events that took place on the Flying Fortress Garam, players are treated to several cutscenes that are worth watching, before the final credits roll. It’s a worthy tribute to the work Akira Toriyama put into his manga and anime over the last several decades.

The ending technically begins once you’ve beaten the final boss, but there is still gameplay to do aboard the Flying Fortress Garam. There’s the matter of trying to find a way off the battleship, and the problem of what to do with the beaten Muniel.

That said, this article will cover more details about the ending of Sand Land.

Disclaimer: This contains major spoilers for the ending of Sand Land.

The ending of Sand Land explained

1) Post-boss battle, Flying Fortress Garam

Great, now what does the party do? (Image via Bandai Namco)

The Sand Land ending begins after defeating Muniel for the final time, with a punch reminiscent of Goku’s powerful Dragon Fist attack, the angel belches up a great deal of Aquanium, as well as two purple urns, which fall off the side of Flying Fortress Garam. The fortress continued to climb higher into the air and break down at the same time, so the party decided to flee and try to stop things.

“Was everything… I believed in wrong all along? - Supreme Commander Bred”

Beelzebub reluctantly left Muniel behind, to help Ann control the Fortress. Supreme Commander Bred surprised everyone by helping pull the lever to try and stop the ship’s ascent. Ann called the former enemy misguided, but not evil.

While the lever was pulled, it didn’t appear to help. Bred led the way to the escape pods, but Beelzebub stayed behind. There wasn't enough room, and he was confident his strength as a fiend would save him. Plus, he had one more thing to do - rescue Muniel.

After rescuing the Angel, the next Sand Land ending scene begins. Turns out that the party stayed behind to help Beelzebub, but now there’s a bigger problem: How do they escape and not die? Luckily, Beelzebub still has the Floaty Candy the Pichi gave him earlier in the game. They can take it at the right time while falling, and not die.

2) Surviving Flying Fortress Garam

This design looks mighty familiar (Image via Bandai Namco)

“Heh! Those things didn’t help us at all! Getting the timing right is impossible! - Thief”

Everyone jumps off the side of Flying Fortress Garam, and thankfully, nobody winds up perishing. However, Beelzebub was saved, not by the Pichi Candy, but by his father, Lucifer. His urn was smashed on a rock, so he used his powers to save his son’s party.

The reveal of Lilith being alive was also given here, as she was in the second urn. The party reunited, and Thief revealed everyone chickened out on using the tablets, but the mighty Lucifer saved the day during the Sand Land ending. Ann also received a heartwarming moment together with her mother, Lilith.

“You really think some second-rate angel could’ve defeated me without one of those? - Lilith”

It’s frankly a very beautiful moment, where mother and daughter are reunited. Lilith was glad to hear that her husband, King Jam was fine. Ann also met her grandfather, Lucifer. Though he scoffed at being called “Grandpa.”

Lilith was very forgiving to Supreme General Bred (Image via Bandai Namco)

Supreme Commander Bred also returned, apologizing for what he did ten years ago, and acted in ignorance about Fiends and Demons. Lilith pointed out to him that the people of Forest Land deserved an apology, not her.

After suggesting he accept any punishment, Lucifer joked that he would just wipe out Forest Land. Instead, Lilith recommended Bred use his talents to bring peace, instead of war. Then there was the matter of Muniel. Lucifer sent word to the Archangels to pick him up and return him to heaven for punishment.

To cap things off, rain finally came to Sand Land. It turns out that the Aquanium’s purpose, when made by the Pichi was to bring rain. All the Aquanium in the atmosphere triggered, and cool rain finally came to the desert. In another comical moment, Lucifer found himself impressed by Rao and offered him a place in Demon Village. Sadly, Rao wanted to keep being a Sherrif.

As a reward, Lucifer gave Rao a treasure chest. Beelzebub tried to get more video game time, but instead, was told he should practice his flying instead. The camera panned out to the laughter of the party, and a rainbow shone over the sand.

3) Epilogue - Post Credits

It's time for peace between Sand Land and Forest Land - and the Demons (Image via Bandai Namco)

The narrator told the viewers that many changes came to Sand Land, thanks to rain finally falling after so many decades. Peace also came to Forest Land and Sand Land, with both leaders formalizing an alliance, and ending the war.

Rosetta and Bred were charged with repairing the rift between Demons and Humans so that misunderstandings like this wouldn’t happen in the future. There’s also the matter of Muniel. He was punished by having to sweep the storehouse for a thousand years. It appears that the Celestial World didn’t appreciate his actions.

Beelzebub and his friends, however, were driving around in a new hovercar, on their way to bring some gifts to the Pichi. Ann showed up as well, saying she could go anywhere she wanted now. She planned on seeing the world, so she could become a world-class mechanic.

Unfortunately, the brand-new hovercar's engine was smoking and broke down. Ann told the party it would need to be brought to Spiro to fix it, and she decided to go with them. After all, she wasn’t in any particular hurry, and hanging out with Beelzebub would be worth more than seeing the world.

This completes Sand Land, dumping the player back into the world, to complete any quests or activities that they couldn't over the course of the regular playthrough.