Sand Land trophy guide: How to unlock all achievements

Sand Land has a wealth of trophies that you can unlock if you plan to acquire the Platinum Epic Journey achievement. It might be confusing to figure out how to get many of the trophies in this title. Fortunately, PlayStation devices let users know how close they are to specific types of achievements.

Players might be curious to know if it takes multiple playthroughs or specific difficulty requirements to get all trophies. Thankfully, Sand Land does not require you to ever play on Hard for any achievement unlock.

Since the title has no New Game+, the game drops you right back into the world after you beat it. This means you can complete everything and all the trophies in one playthrough, even if it takes a while. This article will talk about how you can unlock all the achievements.

All trophy unlocks in Sand Land

Vehicle Hobbyist trophy in Sand Land (Image via Bandai Namco)

Most regular trophies in Sand Land are acquired as you play the game normally. This includes upgrading a vehicle (Vehicle Upgrade), using ally skills in battle (Power of Friendship), or completing a side quest (People Pleaser).

That said, getting some achievements will take a while. For instance, if a trophy involves Mythical-rated parts, getting a wealth of these items will likely take players into the post-game unless they grind through a lot of Junkers and Army groups scattered across the map. The longer the game goes on and the stronger you are, the better parts you’ll receive.

Regular trophies

Epic Journey: Got all trophies

Vehicle Upgrade: Upgraded a vehicle.

My Ride: Upgraded a vehicle to the maximum

Vehicle Builder: Made a vehicle.

Vehicle Hobbyist: Owned multiple types of vehicles.

Vehicle Maniac: Owned many types of vehicles.

Blueprint Collector: Obtained multiple vehicle parts blueprints.

Part Upgrade: Upgraded a part.

Part Production: Made a part.

Fiend-Approved Quality: Owned a part of the strongest class.

One-Man Army: Owned many parts of the strongest class for each vehicle type.

Customizer: Customized a vehicle’s decals or repainted it.

Skill Upgrade: Upgraded one of Beelzebub’s skills.

Training Results: Gave Beelzebub multiple skill upgrades.

Demonic Power: Used a Special Skill.

Power Up, Pal: Upgraded an ally’s skill.

Strong Together: Gave your allies multiple skill upgrades.

Power of Friendship: Used an ally skill.

Danger Lurks in Shadows: Carried out 10 Stealth Attacks.

People Pleaser: Completed a side quest.

Spino Do-Gooder: Unlocked all Spino facilities through side quests.

Here to Help! Completed a certain number of side quests.

Finders Not Keepers: Picked up lost property.

Concerned Fellow Citizen: Picked up lost property multiple times.

Engineer: Unlocked a certain number of Radio Towers.

Express Traveler: Activated all Fast Travel points.

Treasure Hunter: Found an item at an exploration site.

Sheriff: Defeated an outlaw.

Bounty Hunter: Defeated a certain number of outlaws.

Racer: Cleared a certain number of Time Attacks.

My Own Room: Got a room.

Interior Designer: Furnished your room.

Challenger: Fought in the Battle Arena.

Champion: Won all Headline Bouts.

Legend: Won all Ranked Matches.

Outlaw: Defeated a certain number of gang bosses.

Training Results trophy in Sand Land (Image via Bandai Namco)

While many of the regular trophies in Sand Land require are unlocked by defeating groups of enemies or collecting parts, the majority of secret trophies are built around the main story quest. This title has some challenging optional battles related to some of these hidden achievements as well. While it’s easy enough to defeat gang bosses like the Jokers Boss, the secret trophies will take more work.

Secret trophies

Hydration!: Stole water from the soldiers.

Hitting the Road: Left Demon Village with your friends.

First Vehicle: Stole a tank from the hangar.

Journey Hub: Arrived in Spino.

The Legendary Spring: Found the Legendary Spring.

New Journey: Set out with your friends once more.

New World: Arrived in Forest Land.

Ann’s Confession: Ann told her friends her secret.

Reunited: Reunited King Jam and Ann.

Menace of Garam: Flying Fortress Garam reactivated.

Blessed Rain: Saved the world.

Formidable Encounter: Defeated the Guardian of Nahn.

Enemy Down: Defeated the Guardian of Chapa.

Guardian Nemesis: Defeated the Guardian of Rohti.

Super Serious Superstar: Defeated General Shiva.

Sand Land is a recreation of the 2024 anime and 2000 manga by Akira Toriyama. It features a wealth of exciting battles and comedic moments from the mind of the late mangaka. More information about the game can be found in our in-depth Sand Land review.