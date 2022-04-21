Scarlet Nexus Story Demo release date, system requirements, and more

The new Scarlet Nexus Story Demo, which allows players to play the game's opening up to 'Phase 2', has just been launched on the Microsoft Store for Xbox One users by Bandai Namco. Players who choose to purchase the complete game will be able to transfer their progress, allowing them to pick up where they left off and gain access to a variety of unlocked bonuses.

The Bunny Ear Mask (Head) [White] and OSF Standard Issue Pack [Black] attachments, as well as Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall's Forcefield: Mk II and Power Enhanced: Mk II plug-ins, are among these bonuses. The free v1.08 update includes the new 'Very Easy' difficulty option, allowing players to play the entire game with less of a challenge.

Scarlet Nexus Story Demo, bonuses, and storyline revealed

Players should note that several aspects of the Story Demo are limited and differ differently from the full retail edition. Those who complete the Story Demo will receive a variety of main game bonuses, including:

Two Attachments

Bunny Ear Mask (Head) [White]

OSF Standard Issue Pack [Black]

Two Plug-ins

Forcefield: Mk II

Power Enhance: Mk II

As players progress through the game, the aforementioned plug-in attachments become available in the complete version. When players complete the Story Demo, they will no longer receive these bonuses if they already have these items in the Demo Edition.

About Scarlet Nexus

Scarlet Nexus was released on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Series S in June 2021.

Players take on the roles of Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall in the game. Both characters are members of the Other Suppression Force (OSF), an organization tasked with protecting New Himuka from beings known as the Others. They have psychokinesis, which enables them to fling objects at enemies, and are equipped with short-range weapons.

The game from Bandai Namco has been a critical and financial success since its debut last year. This action RPG blends Japanese culture with cyberpunk and sci-fi themes on top of a detailed fighting system presented in stunning anime-style graphics. Bandai Namco also released a set of three DLC packs for the game after its initial release. The third and final DLC Pack for Scarlet Nexus explores the past and relationships of antagonist Karen Travers.

This game was included in the Xbox Game Pass with AI: The Somnium Files last year, boosting the game's sales. It's a tempting JRPG for Game Pass users, specifically for those who enjoy Persona 5 and other PlayStation exclusives. It also helps that Xbox promoted Scarlet Nexus a lot when it initially came out on platforms. They even provided a demo of the game a few weeks before its release, as it was a limited-time Xbox exclusive.

Scarlet Nexus' inclusion on Xbox Game Pass has probably helped the game reach a broader audience and increase sales. Scarlet Nexus was so popular that the official Japanese Twitter account stated that it had sold over one million copies globally. Both digital and retail editions of the game are included in these figures.

Scarlet Nexus' PC requirements as per its Steam page are listed below:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 | AMD FX-8350

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760, 2 GB | AMD Radeon HD 7970, 3 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690K | AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, 4 GB | AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 50 GB available space

Edited by Danyal Arabi