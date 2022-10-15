Scorn guide: How to use healing orbs and heal yourself

Scorn is a first-person horror game that is equally as gorgeous as repulsive it is. The player takes control of an anonymous and skinless individual in a setting straight out of H.R. Giger's bizarre fiction. The setting is full of huge structures made of metal, flesh, and bone, as well as twisted, darkened passageways, and the dismal remains of a long-gone civilization.

Due to the visual design, players in Scorn are tasked with paying close attention to every element in order to find hints about what is happening. As the players make their way deeper into this tortuous maze of terror, they will encounter a variety of creatures in the desolate wasteland that they must either kill or ignore.

All equipment, including weaponry, bridge controls, and elevators are biomechanically designed. Players will need health because it's one of the most important resources in the game, and the capacity to recover during battles with some of the deadly adversaries.

How to use healing orbs and heal yourself in Scorn

The heal function in the game is usually linked to the 'E' key on PCs and the 'RB' button on Xbox. However, it depletes the player's supply of red orbs or engorged bulbs. Healing is incredibly scarce throughout the entire environment and only replenishes two bars of the health meter on the top left of the UI.

To maintain as much health as possible throughout the journey, health should be properly controlled, and more significantly, players should think carefully about how many creatures they decide to battle.

The game's ability to heal is incredibly useful but only occasionally applies. There can only be eight charges total for the healing equipment. Additionally, it is completely empty when players pick it up, so they must locate a blood bank on their own to truly use it.

These unusual terminals are dispersed around the area, typically hidden away in remote, shadowy locations. Since they are somewhat uncommon and available for one-time use only, players have to be careful when looking around the area.

Players receive approximately three or four charges from each blood bank. By aiming the weapon or checking the inventory, players may always know how many charges they have. Above the health bar, they are shown as nodes.

About Scorn

The game has a beautiful and scary appearance simultaneously. Glooming and concealing mist surround the biomechanical world, indicating that danger lurks behind every corner. The gloomy illuminations and cramped hallways suggest that players should proceed with extreme caution when exploring the environment.

Since there is no communication in the game, the environment serves as the main source of narrative. This is a very exciting idea because it gives each player the freedom to make their own interpretations of their surroundings. Additionally, it implies that they are just as important as the user controls.

Scorn is currently accessible on PC and Xbox Series X. It is a day-one Xbox Game Pass title that is available to play for the standard Game Pass subscription price for Xbox customers.

