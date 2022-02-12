Seasons of Skyrim: Revolutionary new mod will drastically alter world appearance based on seasons

The Skyrim modding community has been going through a sort of renaissance period in the last year or so with the latest in the list of recently released revolutionary mods being the 'Seasons of Skyrim' mod by powerofthree.

Although there are four seasons in the base game, there are hardly any discernible visual shifts associated with different seasons in a Tamrielic year. Of late, some weather mods have attempted to bring about this change by altering the tone of lighting based on the in-game calendar. Unfortunately, you can only do so much with lighting when actual objects in the game world (trees, grass, and structures) cannot have different models based on the season.

With the arrival of the Seasons of Skyrim mod, all of that is about to change as this groundbreaking mod creates “the SKSE based framework for adding seasons, based on config files. It can swap model/terrain/LOD/grass, as well as do dynamic snow coverage in winter.”

Seasons of Skyrim finally turns one of the wildest ideas shown in Bethesda Game Jam 2011 into reality

More than a decade ago, it was incredible news when Todd Howard showed a snippet of season-based foliage and snow cover in the world of Skyrim as an experimental project for the Bethesda Game Jam 2011. Unfortunately, within the modding community, it remained out of reach to implement such a radical idea due to various engine constraints.

Clearly, it goes without saying that powerofthree is an insanely talented mod author. With his masterful knowledge of the inner workings of the Skyrim Script Extender (SKSE), he has published groundbreaking mods time and again. The author's most relevant mods are Spell Perk Item Distributor (SPID) and Base Object Swapper, both of which are part and parcel of anyone self-respecting Skyrim player's load order.

GRY @GRY2048 po3 is clearly a ex beth dev 🤣 nexusmods.com/skyrimspeciale… po3 is clearly a ex beth dev 🤣nexusmods.com/skyrimspeciale…

Now, it is just a matter of time until various landscape, foliage, and architecture mods start to incorporate into the framework of the Seasons of Skyrim mod, finally allowing players to have a dynamic seasonal experience within the game.

Popular LOD (Level of Detail) - generating tool DynDOLOD already supports the new mod, so players can generate a level of detail output that is appropriate for their individual load order.

Also Read Article Continues below

For players interested in the mod and how it works, it can be downloaded from this link.

Edited by Atul S