Secret vs Fnatic Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

With Dota 2 The International 10 making it into the fourth day, the group stage is set to end as all the teams get ready for their final matches before the all-important main stage.

All 18 participants of The International 10, two groups of nine teams have been divided from where the top four teams enter the main stage in the upper bracket while the next four enter the lower bracket. The last would have to be content with the elimination from the group stage itself. Being in the top four of Group B, Team Secret looks to solidify their position by winning against Fnatic in the upcoming best-of-2 series.

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm #Dota2 TI10 Group Stage Final Day Schedule — This is it. The last day of groups and everything hangs in the balance leading to the Main Event. So many possibilities. One more team goes home today. Games begin in ~3hrs 15 mins. #TI10 TI10 Group Stage Final Day Schedule — This is it. The last day of groups and everything hangs in the balance leading to the Main Event. So many possibilities. One more team goes home today. Games begin in ~3hrs 15 mins. #TI10 #Dota2 https://t.co/HITPVOGjBI

Dota 2 The International 10: Team Secret vs Fnatic

Predictions

Team Secret was one of the dominant Dota 2 teams during the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) season for The International 10. On the other hand, Fnatic entered TI 10 by fighting their way through the South-East Asian regional qualifiers to stand a chance during this most prestigious tournament in the history of Dota 2.

Even though both teams have their qualities and flaws, it is pretty evident that Team Secret, in most probabilities, is going to snatch away this series from the palms of Fnatic.

Head to head results

Team Secret has gone head-to-head with Fnatic in the recent five series, and Team Secret has managed to secure three series victories against Fnatic.

When and where to watch

To watch this best-of-2 series between Team Secret and Fnatic, Dota 2 fans can open one of the several official Twitch channels of Dota 2 TI at 12.30 PM IST.

Recent results

While being one of the fan-favorites going into Dota 2 The International 10, Team Secret managed to hold their ground. Even though they started rough at the beginning of the tournament, the Dota 2 team has recovered well enough to secure three victories, dropping only one of them.

Fnatic, however, has not yet scored a series victory as they have ended four of their series on a stalemate while losing the remaining three.

Rosters of both teams

Team Secret

Lasse “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen

Michał “Nisha” Jankowski

Ludwig “zai” Wåhlberg

Yazied “YapzOr” Jaradat

Clement “Puppey” Ivanov

Also Read

Fnatic

Marc Polo “Raven” Luis Fausto

Ng Kee “ChYuan” Chyuan

Yang “Deth” Wu Heng

Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong

Djardel “DJ” Mampusti

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Which team will win the series? Team Secret Fnatic 0 votes so far