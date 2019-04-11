×
Sekiro and Dark Souls/Bloodborne Director Hidetaka Miyazaki want to make a narrative-driven game like Red Dead Redemption 2

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Feature
12   //    11 Apr 2019, 20:00 IST

Sekiro
Sekiro

Hidetaka Miyazaki recently expressed his interest in making a videogame where the narrative takes the first priority rather than gameplay. Miyazaki-President at FromSoftware studio spoke at the opening keynote presentation at Reboot Develop, an event regarding the game industry in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

According to the reports from VG247, Miyazaki explained that he would love to make a game where the story takes the main focus. He even mentioned Rockstar Games' recent critically acclaimed title Red Dead Redemption 2 to back up his statement.

Speaking in pairs, Miyazaki and Fumita Ueda reflected their thoughts upon how they like to design their games. They mentioned that gameplay is the soul of any game and after designing that, they create a world and characters around it. Miyazaki also mentioned that 'tackling story last also helps him avoid needless rewrites.'


You’re playing with clay and it slowly comes into focus.

It actually comes as a surprise that Japanese developers like Miyazaki and Fumita Ueda-the creator of Shadow of Colossus(who was also present there) would prioritize story over gameplay. One can argue that Fromsoftware games are indeed giving more attention to storytelling in their titles lately which are indicated by two of their latest releases.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice which released last month to universal acclaim from critics and fans alike featured a voiced protagonist for the first time since the Soulsborne games started hitting the shelves. It also featured more cutscenes then any of the Dark Souls or Bloodborne games. Another game called Déraciné- a VR exclusive adventure game was also a story-driven adventure, something you probably won't expect from a studio like FromSoftware.


What are your thoughts regarding this? Would you like to see a Rockstar style narrative driven game from FromSoftware or should they rather stick to what they do best? Tell us in the comments down below.


For more Videogame News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
Contact Us Advertise with Us