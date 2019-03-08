Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - 4 ways the game is different from the traditional souls/borne experience

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an upcoming action-adventure game by From Software-mostly known for the Dark Souls series as well as the most recent PS4 exclusive title called Bloodborne.

Now, many would think that Sekiro is just another Dark Souls/ Bloodborne clone that From Software is not willing to let go off, well it's not completely wrong neither it's true.

After the previews of the game started pouring in recently its pretty much that Sekiro does indeed builds upon the foundations laid those previous From Software titles but is a completely new experience on its own.

Here are 4 ways Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is different than Souls/ Borne games-

#1 Story

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is set in 16th century Sengoku period of Japan and features an authentic timeline from the past rather than the fantasy or gothic inspired setting in previous From Software titles. What's more, is that this time around the game's storytelling is much more straightforward when compared to other games. You play as a pre-defined character known as Sekiro: a Shinobi who barely makes it alive after being attacked by a leading samurai of Ashima clan as his lord is kidnapped.

This time around there are more cinematics and cutscenes in the game relative to other titles, as well as players can listen to other enemies talking around in the game to get to know about the game's lore.

This is a great addition as people had often complained of how cryptic storytelling in From Software title usually is. However, keep in mind that traditional storytelling is still not very much present in the game and for the most part, Sekiro still serves as your silent undead/hunter from previous games. Relying on item description for additional lore is still needed in the game.

