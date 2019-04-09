Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice- The easiest way to kill Lone Shadow Vilehand under a minute

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 11 // 09 Apr 2019, 09:17 IST

Sekiro

Lone Shadow Vilehand is a mini-boss in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and you'll find him at the Ashina Castle-upper tower which you probably already know.

Now there are two ways to take this mini-boss down. One will make this battle the hardest and the other the easiest. Well to make it the easiest you, first of all, you'll need three things. The first is a puppeteer ninjutsu technique. You can get this after beating the monkeys(boss) in the Mt Konjo region.

Now enter the boss arena through the front gate of the upper tower-straight up from the Sculptor's idol. Now on the left, there will be a purple assassin. Quickly sneak up on him and use the puppeteer ninjutsu to make him your puppet. This will completely turn the tides when fighting Lone Shadow Vilehand.

The purple ninja will do most of your job and pretty much fill up Lone Shadow Vilehand's posture. You can put up your own attacks from behind while he's distracted. Once you have killed him once and your puppet vanishes as well, things will become more interesting as well as difficult.

Now the other two things you need are few oil barrels and the flame vent prosthetic. Throwing oil barrels at him as well using the flame vent will do burn damage and bring down his vitality real quick, just like you did in the case of Lone Shadow Longswordsman.

Most of his attacks are fairly similar to the Longswordsman mini-boss and you easily deflect them as well use the Mikuri counter for the red kanji symbol attacks.

This is by far the easiest way to take down the Lone Shadow Vilehand. If you venture into this area using the window at the farthermost end of the arena then both the purple ninja as well as the Lone Shadow Vilehand will attack you consecutively, making the fight almost impossible. So don't do that.

