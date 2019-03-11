×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: Hidetaka Miyazaki's latest Shinobi adventure is set to spoil every other game for me

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Feature
62   //    11 Mar 2019, 16:27 IST

Sekiro
Sekiro

Yes, I went ahead and said it! Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will spoil every other video game for me just like Bloodborne did a couple of years back.

This time around though I'm prepared because I know what to expect. You see there's strange magic in Fromsoftware titles. If it pulls you in, it pulls you in completely. Like an alluring dark force of nature, Fromsoftware titles focus on themes such as death but what really draws one in is its world is its satisfying gameplay.

When I first ventured into Bloodborne as my virgin Fromsoftware game, I got strangely addicted to its combat in just a matter of minutes. It felt so smooth and precise, the camera controlled so well, the weapons had such an impact in them that all I wanted to do was keep on playing.

I remember how I was so much used to the game that it absolutely spoiled my first playthrough of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt which released just 2 months after it. I mean yes indeed that game is a masterpiece in its own ways but its controls were shit. Funny thing, I actually went back to play Grand Theft Auto 5 as well after Bloodborne and I couldn't withstand that because well all the characters felt like tanks to control.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gameplay remains the main focus of the game as well. What's more - Fromsoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki explained a system called 'clashing of swords' which remains to be the biggest factor behind Sekiro's game development.

This is something so beautifully crafted which takes combat in Sekiro to a completely different level. If you have seen the gameplay videos of Sekiro in action or even luckily got to try the preview build of the game then you would know what I'm referring to.

No other video game in the market comes even close to making such an effective, precise and satisfying combat experience and what's more, no one will unless and until Fromsoftware releases their next game which I'm actually praying is supposedly Bloodborne 2.

I'm just envious of all those newbies for whom Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be their Fromsoftware adventure. I wish I could reset my memories and get to experience it as well.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Shrey Katsura loves to read out of the world stories and relate it to his life. He also loves writing short fictions which are often inspired by his lucid dreams and the way he sees the real world. He spends more time in the huge open worlds of his favourite video games and dreaming in Owl City rather than having vague small talks with people. You can see the world through his vision by visiting- @The Katsura Family.
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice- The game won't be releasing in India.
RELATED STORY
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - 4 ways the game is different from the traditional souls/borne experience
RELATED STORY
Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: 5 Brand New Details About the Game You Need to Know
RELATED STORY
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Official PC Requirements
RELATED STORY
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - How death and resurrection work in the game
RELATED STORY
FromSoftware changes up the formula with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
RELATED STORY
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: Activision won't be sending out early review copies.
RELATED STORY
Sekiro- From Software's Brutal new adventure
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best Upcoming PS4 games in 2019
RELATED STORY
From Software News: Dark Souls/ Bloodborne Developer have two unannounced projects.
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us