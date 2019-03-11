Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: Hidetaka Miyazaki's latest Shinobi adventure is set to spoil every other game for me

Sekiro

Yes, I went ahead and said it! Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will spoil every other video game for me just like Bloodborne did a couple of years back.

This time around though I'm prepared because I know what to expect. You see there's strange magic in Fromsoftware titles. If it pulls you in, it pulls you in completely. Like an alluring dark force of nature, Fromsoftware titles focus on themes such as death but what really draws one in is its world is its satisfying gameplay.

When I first ventured into Bloodborne as my virgin Fromsoftware game, I got strangely addicted to its combat in just a matter of minutes. It felt so smooth and precise, the camera controlled so well, the weapons had such an impact in them that all I wanted to do was keep on playing.

I remember how I was so much used to the game that it absolutely spoiled my first playthrough of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt which released just 2 months after it. I mean yes indeed that game is a masterpiece in its own ways but its controls were shit. Funny thing, I actually went back to play Grand Theft Auto 5 as well after Bloodborne and I couldn't withstand that because well all the characters felt like tanks to control.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gameplay remains the main focus of the game as well. What's more - Fromsoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki explained a system called 'clashing of swords' which remains to be the biggest factor behind Sekiro's game development.

This is something so beautifully crafted which takes combat in Sekiro to a completely different level. If you have seen the gameplay videos of Sekiro in action or even luckily got to try the preview build of the game then you would know what I'm referring to.

No other video game in the market comes even close to making such an effective, precise and satisfying combat experience and what's more, no one will unless and until Fromsoftware releases their next game which I'm actually praying is supposedly Bloodborne 2.

I'm just envious of all those newbies for whom Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be their Fromsoftware adventure. I wish I could reset my memories and get to experience it as well.

