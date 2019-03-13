Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice PC, Xbox one file size revealed

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is Fromsoftware's next brutal action-adventure title which is set in Sengoku period of Japan and features a pre-defined character, which serves as quite a departure from the recent Fromsoftware games such as Bloodborne, Dark Souls 1,2 and 3.

According to a Microsoft store listing, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will take only a slim space in your Xbox One's HDD which is 12.58GB. On PC, however, after a Steam listing, it was revealed that the game will take upto 25GB. No news of the PS4 version of the game has been confirmed yet.

This doesn't come as a surprise however as the recent Fromsoftware games took a fair amount of space as well. Bloodborne on PS4 took 27 GB while 2016's Dark Souls 3 took about 17.8 GB on Sony's PS4.

This comes as a breath of fresh air in an era where the games like The Division 2 is launching at a file size of 90GB which is not proving to be a polished experience like Sekiro.

The recent previews of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice were fairly positive with critics all across the globe praising the game's new form focus on parrying as well as 'clashing of swords' which remains Sekiro's defining attribute. Critics also praised the game's vibrant world which for the first time in the studio's history features brightly coloured locations filled with traditional Japanese landscapes, snow mountains, cherry blossom trees and much more.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is out on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on 22 March 2019.

In other news, Sekiro won't be launching in India as the game's publisher-Activision is unable to match the game's price online on PS store, Microsoft store and Steam.

