Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice- The game has sold 2 million copies within one week according to Activision.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice- a brutal action adventure game from the legendary studio FromSoftware and published by Activision released to universal acclaim from critics and fans alike about a week ago. As of now, the game has sold 2 million copies worldwide which the game's publisher Activision proudly boasted in a press release.

Activision's Vice President of product management and Marketing Michelle Fonseca said the following in the press release.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has brought something very special and unique to Activision’s portfolio of games. It’s been an honor to work with From Software to help introduce a brand-new franchise to gamers around the world. “The fans have made Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice one of the most incredible game launches of 2019 thus far. The game has performed well on all platforms including PC and we’re excited by the continued support from gamers and critics alike. It has been gratifying to see the enjoyment from fans when they overcome each challenge.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has a Metacritic score of 90/100 across all the platforms-PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It is one of the highest rated game of 2019 so far and has surpassed fans expectations in every single way whether it comes to the game's fluid combat, it's colourful art design or even its punishing difficulty.

At launch, Sekiro was the most viewed game on Twitch and has over 1.1 billion minutes watched on the same within the first week.

Seeing the game's success, it wouldn't be surprising if FromSoftware would want to make a sequel eventually though, as of now we have no idea of what the studio's next game would be.

Have you been playing Sekiro? Or has given up on it due to unforgiving difficulty? Tell us in the comments down below.

