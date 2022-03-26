"Seven days, hundreds of demos, oodles of livestreams": Valve announces dates and details of Next Fest Summer event

The Next Fest has become a powerful platform for developers and studios to showcase what's in store for their audience. The Spring edition was held last month, and Valve is reportedly already planning for the Summer event. The Spring event allowed players from all over the world to try out brilliant demos of various upcoming games. Something similar is awaiting gamers as Valve has already outlined its plans for the Summer event.

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley Steam's Next Fest demo event on PC of upcoming games will begin on June 13, 2022. Steam's Next Fest demo event on PC of upcoming games will begin on June 13, 2022. https://t.co/PjQZXmgMDW

As much as official trailers and teasers can entertain a player, demos are certainly a great quality check. While the final product can be different from the demo, players can still get an idea if the game is for them or not. The Next Fest, organized by Valve, brings developers and players closer through a virtual platform. Since its inception, the event has now become a routine and highly awaited affair. Apparently, there is even more exciting news for fans from the upcoming Summer event.

Gamers will be able to try out hundreds of demos at the Next Fest Summer event

Earlier on March 26, Valve announced the dates of the Summer Event through its official channels. Additionally, they have also provided a sneak peek of what fans can expect, along with the eligibility criteria for developers.

With Valve officially announcing the dates, this is crucial information for both developers and viewers alike. The Summer event of Next Fest will run from June 13 to June 20. The event will start at 10.00 am PST and players can even set a reminder for it via the Steam launcher.

The event's official page also declares that players will get to try "hundreds" of playable demos. It will also feature interesting developer livestreams and interactions. There will also be a facility for fans to wishlist a game they're interested in and get notifications when they are officially released.

The Next Fest has become a major hub of popularity for indie games. The event allows developers of relatively minor studios to get an audience for their games. In light of this, Valve has also given out some eligibility rules for the Summer event:

Any unreleased and upcoming game is eligible to get a showcase. The projected release date won't be a criterion.

Every game which participates will have to need a playable demo mandatorily.

Developers will be able to participate in one Next Fest only. So if someone participates in June, they will have to opt out from the October and February ones.

All in all, exciting times will soon arrive for gamers in the summer, especially for fans of indie games.

