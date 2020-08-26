Sevou's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more 

Content creation based on battle royale games is currently on the rise, courtesy of the massive audience that these games have.

If you are an avid PUBG Mobile player or fan, it is unlikely that you haven’t heard about brothers, Sevou and Levinho.

Sevou, also known as Spoidermon, is a popular Swedish PUBG Mobile content creator. His videos are not only professional but also quite engaging and exciting. In this article, we will look at his PUBG Mobile ID, Stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also Read: Levinho's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Sevou’s PUBG Mobile ID

Sevou’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5181866304, and his present IGN is Ｍäｈｍｏｕｄ.

Sevou’s Stats

Advertisement

Sevou’s stats in Squads (ongoing season)

In the ongoing season, Sevou has played more than 889 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 70 of them, with a win ratio of 7.87%. He is placed in the Diamond IV and has also finished 215 times in the top 10. Sevou also boasts a decent K/D ratio of 4.60, with over nearly 4100 kills to his name.

His stats in Duos (ongoing season)

He also has four duo matches to his name.

Sevou’s YouTube channel

By the end of 2018, Sevou joined his brother’s videos, where he played the role of ‘the president.’ In November 2018, he started his own YouTube channel.

Since then, Sevou has uploaded 622 videos on his channel. He also boasts a massive subscriber count of over 4.04 million. He has more than 539 million views combined on the channel.

Here is his latest hand cam video:

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Sevou’s Social media accounts

Like his brother Levinho, Sevou has also maintained a very high degree of privacy. He hasn’t even revealed his face to his fans. However, he has an Instagram account where he frequently uploads clips and montages.

You can click here to visit his Instagram account.