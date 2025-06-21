Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Dragoncraft decks: Best early decks you can build

Players will need to assemble the best Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Dragoncraft decks if they want to optimize their playstyle. The latest title from the CCG IP is all about creating your custom packs. The more powerful cards are often locked behind progression or monetization. Thus, players will need to assemble a makeshift pack till the time they get hold of them.

This article lists the best Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Dragoncraft decks players can create during the initial hours.

Note: This article is subjective and relfects the writer's opinions.

Best early-game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Dragoncraft decks

The Leader of Dragoncraft class: Galan (Image via Cygames)

We will focus on two major early-game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Dragoncraft decks in the game.

Trending

Deck #1

3 x Little Dragon Nanny

3 x Searing Firenewt

3 x Eyfa, Windrider

1 x Liu Feng, Goldennote Ward

3 x Marion, Ravishing Dragonewt

3 x Whitescale Herald

3 x Fledgling Dragonslayer

3 x Battleforged Dragon Keeper

1 x Zahar, Stormwave Dragoon

3 x Kit, Luxfang Champion

1 x Garyu, Fabled Dragonkin

3 x Silvercloud Dragonrider

1 x Twilight Dragon

3 x Goldennote Melody

3 x Dragonsign

3 x Calamity Breath

You'll need a big card to use the power gathered by ramping. Liu Feng, Goldennote Ward is a good choice, but Gold cards also work well. Genesis Dragon Reborn and Twilight Dragon will be the power players here.

Also read: All leaders from Shadowverse Worlds Beyond

Deck #2

3 x Strike of the Dragonewt

3 x Fan of Otohime

2 x Phildau Lionheart Ward

3 x Searing Firenewt

2 x Apollo, Heaven's Envoy

1 x Adventurers' Guild

3 x Dragonsign

2 x Divine Thunder

3 x Draconic Berserker

2 x Whitescale Herald

3 x Liu Feng, Goldennote Wizard

3 x Zahar Stormwave Dragon

2 x Calamity Breath

3 x Garyu, Fabled Dragonkin

3 x Twilight Dragon

2 x Genesis Dragon Reborn

Also read: How Shadowverse World Beyond managed to touch almost 100k player count despite "mostly negative" reviews on Steam

Garyu is available on the starter deck, making him easier to acquire, thus, his inclusion. This pack is focused on ramping and summons. Fan of Otohime can help with early-match chip damage. Whitescale Herald is useful for healing and tool removal. Apollo can help with further chipping and taking aggro.

Those were some of the best early-game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond decks.

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.