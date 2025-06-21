Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Dragoncraft decks: Best early decks you can build

Players will need to assemble the best Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Dragoncraft decks if they want to optimize their playstyle. The latest title from the CCG IP is all about creating your custom packs. The more powerful cards are often locked behind progression or monetization. Thus, players will need to assemble a makeshift pack till the time they get hold of them.
This article lists the best Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Dragoncraft decks players can create during the initial hours.
Note: This article is subjective and relfects the writer's opinions.
Best early-game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Dragoncraft decks
We will focus on two major early-game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Dragoncraft decks in the game.
Deck #1
- 3 x Little Dragon Nanny
- 3 x Searing Firenewt
- 3 x Eyfa, Windrider
- 1 x Liu Feng, Goldennote Ward
- 3 x Marion, Ravishing Dragonewt
- 3 x Whitescale Herald
- 3 x Fledgling Dragonslayer
- 3 x Battleforged Dragon Keeper
- 1 x Zahar, Stormwave Dragoon
- 3 x Kit, Luxfang Champion
- 1 x Garyu, Fabled Dragonkin
- 3 x Silvercloud Dragonrider
- 1 x Twilight Dragon
- 3 x Goldennote Melody
- 3 x Dragonsign
- 3 x Calamity Breath
You'll need a big card to use the power gathered by ramping. Liu Feng, Goldennote Ward is a good choice, but Gold cards also work well. Genesis Dragon Reborn and Twilight Dragon will be the power players here.
Deck #2
- 3 x Strike of the Dragonewt
- 3 x Fan of Otohime
- 2 x Phildau Lionheart Ward
- 3 x Searing Firenewt
- 2 x Apollo, Heaven's Envoy
- 1 x Adventurers' Guild
- 3 x Dragonsign
- 2 x Divine Thunder
- 3 x Draconic Berserker
- 2 x Whitescale Herald
- 3 x Liu Feng, Goldennote Wizard
- 3 x Zahar Stormwave Dragon
- 2 x Calamity Breath
- 3 x Garyu, Fabled Dragonkin
- 3 x Twilight Dragon
- 2 x Genesis Dragon Reborn
Garyu is available on the starter deck, making him easier to acquire, thus, his inclusion. This pack is focused on ramping and summons. Fan of Otohime can help with early-match chip damage. Whitescale Herald is useful for healing and tool removal. Apollo can help with further chipping and taking aggro.
Those were some of the best early-game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond decks.
