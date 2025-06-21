Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks: Best early decks you can build

Knowledge about Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks is important for mastering the class. Setting up cards and understanding their synergies helps highlight the pack's strengths and weaknesses. Thus, optimizing your playstyles will help you win matches.
However, the most powerful cards will be locked behind progression and/or monetization. Thus, you'll need to assemble a makeshift pack to start developing your build.
This article lists the best early game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks you can build in the game.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
The best early game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks
We will focus on two beginner decks:
Deck #1
3x Puppet Lancer
- 3x Mecha Cavalier
- 3x Ruby, Greedy Cherub
- 3x Apollo, Heaven's Envoy
- 3x Dirk, Metal Mercenary
- 3x Medical-Grade Assassin
- 3x Lovestruck Puppeteer
- 3x Noah, Thread of Death
- 1x Sylvia, Garden Executioner
- 2x Liam, Crazed Creator
- 1x Orchis, Newfound Heart
- 3x Puppet Theater
- 3x Goblin Foray
- 3x Seraphic Tidings
- 3x Puppet Shield
Adding an Enhanced Puppet to the deck can help reduce threats and contain damage during the initial hours of a match. But other than that, it is a cohesive and strong beginner build. Cards like Orchis, Newfound Heart, and Liam, Crazed Creator help create pressure and build late-game win conditions.
Deck #2
- 3x Elise, Electrifying Inventor
- 3x Artifact Recharge
- 3x Phildau, Lionheart Ward
- 3x Ironheart Hunter
- 3x Stream of Life
- 1x Adventurers' Guild
- 3x Kitty Cannoneer
- 3x Miriam, The Resolute
- 3x Rukina Resistance Leader
- 2x Bullet from Beyond
- 3x Alouette, Doomwright Ward
- 3x Doomwright Resurgence
- 2x Ancient Cannon
- 2x Sylvia, Garden Executioner
- 3x Ralmia, Sonic Boom
The Portalcraft Artifact build focuses on getting five cost artifacts in hand. You can then cheat them to burn your opponents or clear the board every turn.
Those were some of the best early game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks.
