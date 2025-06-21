  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks: Best early decks you can build

Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks: Best early decks you can build

By Meet Soni
Published Jun 21, 2025 17:26 GMT
c
Listing the best Worlds Beyond beginner Portalcraft decks (Image via Cygames)

Knowledge about Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks is important for mastering the class. Setting up cards and understanding their synergies helps highlight the pack's strengths and weaknesses. Thus, optimizing your playstyles will help you win matches.

However, the most powerful cards will be locked behind progression and/or monetization. Thus, you'll need to assemble a makeshift pack to start developing your build.

This article lists the best early game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks you can build in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The best early game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks

Portalcraft class&#039; Leader: Dreizehn (Image via Cygames)
Portalcraft class' Leader: Dreizehn (Image via Cygames)

We will focus on two beginner decks:

also-read-trending Trending

Deck #1

3x Puppet Lancer

  • 3x Mecha Cavalier
  • 3x Ruby, Greedy Cherub
  • 3x Apollo, Heaven's Envoy
  • 3x Dirk, Metal Mercenary
  • 3x Medical-Grade Assassin
  • 3x Lovestruck Puppeteer
  • 3x Noah, Thread of Death
  • 1x Sylvia, Garden Executioner
  • 2x Liam, Crazed Creator
  • 1x Orchis, Newfound Heart
  • 3x Puppet Theater
  • 3x Goblin Foray
  • 3x Seraphic Tidings
  • 3x Puppet Shield

Adding an Enhanced Puppet to the deck can help reduce threats and contain damage during the initial hours of a match. But other than that, it is a cohesive and strong beginner build. Cards like Orchis, Newfound Heart, and Liam, Crazed Creator help create pressure and build late-game win conditions.

Also read: 5 best beginner tips for Shadowverse Worlds Beyond

Deck #2

  • 3x Elise, Electrifying Inventor
  • 3x Artifact Recharge
  • 3x Phildau, Lionheart Ward
  • 3x Ironheart Hunter
  • 3x Stream of Life
  • 1x Adventurers' Guild
  • 3x Kitty Cannoneer
  • 3x Miriam, The Resolute
  • 3x Rukina Resistance Leader
  • 2x Bullet from Beyond
  • 3x Alouette, Doomwright Ward
  • 3x Doomwright Resurgence
  • 2x Ancient Cannon
  • 2x Sylvia, Garden Executioner
  • 3x Ralmia, Sonic Boom

The Portalcraft Artifact build focuses on getting five cost artifacts in hand. You can then cheat them to burn your opponents or clear the board every turn.

Also read: How Shadowverse World Beyond managed to touch almost 100k player count despite "mostly negative" reviews on Steam

Those were some of the best early game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks.

Check out our other articles:

About the author
Meet Soni

Meet Soni

Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.

When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications