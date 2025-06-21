Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks: Best early decks you can build

Knowledge about Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks is important for mastering the class. Setting up cards and understanding their synergies helps highlight the pack's strengths and weaknesses. Thus, optimizing your playstyles will help you win matches.

However, the most powerful cards will be locked behind progression and/or monetization. Thus, you'll need to assemble a makeshift pack to start developing your build.

This article lists the best early game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks you can build in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The best early game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks

Portalcraft class' Leader: Dreizehn (Image via Cygames)

We will focus on two beginner decks:

Trending

Deck #1

3x Puppet Lancer

3x Mecha Cavalier

3x Ruby, Greedy Cherub

3x Apollo, Heaven's Envoy

3x Dirk, Metal Mercenary

3x Medical-Grade Assassin

3x Lovestruck Puppeteer

3x Noah, Thread of Death

1x Sylvia, Garden Executioner

2x Liam, Crazed Creator

1x Orchis, Newfound Heart

3x Puppet Theater

3x Goblin Foray

3x Seraphic Tidings

3x Puppet Shield

Adding an Enhanced Puppet to the deck can help reduce threats and contain damage during the initial hours of a match. But other than that, it is a cohesive and strong beginner build. Cards like Orchis, Newfound Heart, and Liam, Crazed Creator help create pressure and build late-game win conditions.

Also read: 5 best beginner tips for Shadowverse Worlds Beyond

Deck #2

3x Elise, Electrifying Inventor

3x Artifact Recharge

3x Phildau, Lionheart Ward

3x Ironheart Hunter

3x Stream of Life

1x Adventurers' Guild

3x Kitty Cannoneer

3x Miriam, The Resolute

3x Rukina Resistance Leader

2x Bullet from Beyond

3x Alouette, Doomwright Ward

3x Doomwright Resurgence

2x Ancient Cannon

2x Sylvia, Garden Executioner

3x Ralmia, Sonic Boom

The Portalcraft Artifact build focuses on getting five cost artifacts in hand. You can then cheat them to burn your opponents or clear the board every turn.

Also read: How Shadowverse World Beyond managed to touch almost 100k player count despite "mostly negative" reviews on Steam

Those were some of the best early game Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Portalcraft decks.

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.