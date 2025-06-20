What class should you pick in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond?

Shadowverse Worlds Beyond is the latest title in the CCG franchise. The free-to-play card-battler aims to build on the original title's gameplay. Its new additions include a super-evolution mechanic and a multiplayer community park. The title features RPG elements where players can create custom decks that match their playstyle. One of the factors that controls your build is your class.
This article assists you in choosing the best vocations in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond.
Which class should you choose in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Shadowverse Worlds Beyond features seven classes:
- Forestcraft
- Runecraft
- Swordcraft
- Dragoncraft
- Abysscraft
- Havencraft
- Portalcraft
Neutral is the eighth "class." However, its cards can be used with any other vocations.
Forestcraft
Forestcraft is concentrated on nature-themed cards. Your summons include woodland critters, fairies, and elves. The playstyle here is all about combining multiple low-strength cards to gain a bigger effect. You can summon multiple followers on the board and buff them up.
Also read: All leaders from Shadowverse Worlds Beyond
For those who want to overwhelm opponents with sheer numbers, this is a perfect Shadowverse Worlds Beyond class. However, it might struggle against control-heavy decks that focus on efficiently removing threats.
Runecraft
Runecraft represents magic, thus it is based on spells. Its summons include spellcasters, rituals, and other dark-magic familiars. The playstyle is based on the amount of runes you have. Spells excel in both damage and healing. If used correctly, some cards can turn the tide of battle entirely.
Runecraft is perfect for gamers wanting a more flexible playstyle in Shadowverse Worlds Beyond. However, they will need to be careful not to let their early-game rune generation get disrupted.
Swordcraft
Swordcraft focuses on royalty. Thus, its summons include knights, warriors, and princesses. It is a straightforward Shadowverse Worlds Beyond class, and is all about deploying followers and then buffing them.
It can be great for newcomers, as it doesn't have as high of a skill ceiling as some other vocations. However, it is predictable, making it difficult for long-term survival.
Dragoncraft
As the name implies, the summons revolve around dragons and hybrids that include them. If you find yourself frequently running out of play points, this Shadowverse Worlds Beyond class is a good pick for you. Dragoncraft cards allow players to build more mana quickly, thus, they get access to high-cost cards sooner. Hence, it is perfect for players who enjoy powerful late-game plays and want to overwhelm their opponents with sheer power.
Also read: How Shadowverse World Beyond managed to touch almost 100k player count despite "mostly negative" reviews on Steam
However, it should be noted that Dragoncraft can struggle against aggressive decks that focus on dealing large amounts of damage in the early game.
Abysscraft
Abysscraft can be considered the glass cannon build of Worlds Beyond. Focused on necromancy, it is all about summoning followers related to darkness, despair, and death. The playstyle centers around dealing damage at the cost of your own health. Thus, you'll be constantly summoning followers and sacrificing them.
The vocation also has good mid-to-late game potential. For players who enjoy the thrill of a high-stakes match, Abysscraft is perfect. However, it is also the most tricky class to manage. If not handled carefully, your strategies can lead to your demise.
Havencraft
Havencraft is focused on the holy and divine. Think of this class as the tank build — survival is the focus instead of damage. Thus, it is all about healing players or shielding them from damage. It features countdown-based amulets, which trigger unique effects after their number hits zero. Thus, Havencraft has excellent late-game potential. It is a great counter to aggressive damage-focused decks.
However, it is the most vulnerable during the early-game. So you'll need to be careful during the same period.
Portalcraft
Portalcraft is the most versatile build in Worlds Beyond, but it is also the hardest to define. Instead of a central mechanic, it features a couple of them. The class is all about using portals to summon powerful followers. Players can set up powerful doorways to turn the battle in their favor. The vocation also has cards that can disrupt opponent decks.
Portalcraft has a steep learning curve, but it also has a high skill ceiling. It is the most unpredictable class and also the one that governs the control of a match. Furthermore, it has incredible late-game potential. However, aggressive decks can disrupt your flow if they deal too much damage during the early game.
Check out our other articles:
- Doom The Dark Ages review: Rip and Tear until it is done
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Review - The best RPG you will play this year
- Dragon's Dogma 2 review: A benchmark for modern role-playing games
- Sniper Elite: Resistance review: An intense sandbox experience, but not enough
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.