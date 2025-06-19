Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Forestcraft decks: How to play, best cards, and more

As the name suggests, Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Forestcraft decks employ cards from the Forestcraft class, which can be used to overwhelm the opponent by using many combos and relatively low-cost strategies. If done right, you can create interesting synergies that give you an upper hand over your opponent and help turn the game around.

This article will discuss Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Forestcraft decks and how to play them effectively.

Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Forestcraft: Deck explained, how to play, and best cards

The Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Forestcraft deck is one of the most difficult-to-use starter decks, where you build up with low-cost cards like Fairy and Filly and eventually activate important and potentially game-changing abilities. That said, let's discuss the strategy you can adopt while using this deck.

How to play

You need to build up the game by swarming the opponent. Start by playing cheap Follower cards. Use Fairy Whisperer and Rhinoceroach. These will help create a favorable setting for yourself on the board in the very beginning. Remember, the goal is to swarm the enemy, and the Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Forestcraft deck has 28 Followers — plenty to overwhelm the opponent.

While playing this deck, it's best to use combos as much as possible. The weakness of this deck is that it may not be able to easily clear the board. Using the Lily card early, therefore, is also in your best interest.

You would want to save cards like Godwood Staff and Aria, Lady of the Woods for powerful clashes, as these are two of the most powerful options in the Forestcraft deck. Also, consider using spells when on the back foot. These may be a bit more expensive than some other cards, but can prove to be game-changing in the long run.

Best cards

Shadowverse Worlds Beyond Forestcraft deck (Image via Cygames, Inc)

The Forestcraft deck has some strong contenders. The Legendary card, Aria, Lady of the Woods, is one of the most important and powerful in the entire deck.

Glade, Fragrantwood Ward Golden also holds a strong place in this deck, as well as the Killer Rhinoceroach card. Furthermore, the Lily, Crystalian Innocence card is also present in this deck.

As you can tell, the Forestcraft deck relies greatly on combos and your ability to play out the strategies well, so it has a high difficulty rating. However, these strong cards can help you take it all away. Of course, they are also high-cost, so you must be wise in your expenditure.

