Shattered Web, New CSGO operation: All you need to know

Atharva Kulkarni FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 19 Nov 2019, 11:33 IST SHARE

Operation Shattered Web

After a long wait of 2 years, Valve has finally released a new operation for CS:GO. Operation Shattered Web is the ninth CS:GO operation and the first impressions make it look one of the best.

It all started with a rather cryptic tweet from the official handle of CS:GO. They posted a poll asking the community would they prefer a Kreig nerf or a new operation.

Which would you prefer? — CS:GO (@CSGO) November 18, 2019

Who would have thought that in the next one hour of the tweet, Valve would not only release a new operation but also nerf the notorious gun.

The new operation is called Operation Shattered Web and this operation is very different from the previous ones released by CS:GO. The operation, which will be available for purchase via a battle pass, will consist of various T and CT-sided characters equippable on any map. These characters are called agents and will be available to players as mission progress rewards. Players will be able unlock new characters by earning stars. This update also moves towards calling the models as agents rather than Ts or CTs which has been a perennial problem in counter-strike.

End-of-Match Accolades is also something which is added in this new update. After the end of the match each player will get an accolade according to the match performance.

End of match Accolades (Image courtesy: CSGO)

A new knife collection Shattered Web knives was also released consisting of 4 brand new knives and many weapon skins.

Shattered Web Knife Collection (Image courtesy: CSGO)

Apart from that, three new skin collections, namely The Norse Collection, The St. Marc Collection and The Canals Collection were also released. All the skins will be available for purchase from Steam market. New weapon stickers and graffitis launched are cherries on top of the already interesting update.

The sudden release of the new operation took the community by surprise and we forgot to acknowledge the fact that the notorious gun Kreig was finally nerfed after a long backlash from the community calling the gun overpowered. The stats of the gun still remain unchanged but the price is now increased to $3000 from the previous $2750.

This is also coupled with the reduction in price and increase in accuracy of Galil AR and Famas making these guns more viable. It will be interesting to see how these changes affect the overall meta in the professional scene.

The newly updated Cache was moved to competitive match-making suggesting Valve's plan to bring back the map in the active competitive map pool eventually.

Finally, Valve's continued attempts to make Vertigo viable to play competitively were helped with another update but this news was buried under the fact that we have a new operation to grind after a long time.

What do you guys make of the new operation? Let me know in the comments section below!