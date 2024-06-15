Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance The Spirit of Love walkthrough

The Spirit of Love is a side quest in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance that you can find in the Da'at Minato region. It's one of the very first pieces of optional content you will come across in the game and will require you to assist either Apsaras or Leanan Sidhe. This is not a difficult side quest, but it will need you to engage in combat to accomplish it.

This article will cover how you can complete The Spirit of Love side quest in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance and which can be the best choice in terms of whom to assist.

How to complete The Spirit of Love side quest in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

This quest is tied to A Preta Predicament side quest (Image via Atlus)

You can find this side quest in the Minato region in Da'at. You will eventually run into the Apsaras while tracking the side quest, A Preta Predicament. She will speak with you and ask you to get rid of Leanan Sidhe, who is manipulating demons for her own gain. Follow the quest marker till you arrive at Leanan's position and talk with her.

Now, you will get the option to side with either Leanan Sidhe or Apsaras. It is recommended that you side with the latter. Apsaras will be key to winning many boss fights like the Hydra in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance.

If you choose to side with her, Leanan will challenge you to a battle and you must defeat her.

How to defeat Leanan Sidhe in Shin Megami 5 Vengeance

Leanan Sidhe (Image via Atlus)

Leanan Sidhe will challenge you to a fight if you refuse to help her. She will call on Pazuzu to help her out. Early on in this game, you can obtain Azumi and Kodama. They will have the Zan and Bufu skills, which you can use to counter your enemies.

Pazuzu (Image via Atlus)

Leanan Sidhe is weak to the former skill while Pazuzu is weak to the latter. Make sure you have healing items and Phys Dampeners to gain the upper hand during the battle.

After defeating them, head back and talk with Apsaras to complete the Spirit of Love side quest in SMT 5 Vengeance. You will receive Apsaras and Health Incense x2 as rewards.