Should you buy Oskar Fevras in Baldur's Gate 3?

Oskar Fevras is one of the many characters that you’ll meet in Baldur’s Gate 3. He’s a well-known painter and part of a quest within the massive RPG. This talented fellow got involved between two women in the game and for him to clear his mind of such a dilemma, he left town. However, there’s an evil collective in the title that set their sights on him and eventually abducted him. This is where you come in as you will decide whether you’ll be buying him out or not.

Free the Artist quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

The merchant Brem in Baldur's Gate 3. (Credits: Larian Studios)

As mentioned, Oskar Fevras is the main objective of the Baldur’s Gate 3 quest, dubbed Free the Artist. He is held captive by a group of villains known as the Zhent in the RPG.

After completing the Find the Missing Shipment quest, you can head over to the Zhentarim Hideout and have a word with the trader named Brem. You’ll trigger the Oskar Fevras quest if you begin interrogating the trader.

While you’re at it, you’ll be picking on what your responses will be to Brem. You have to choose, “You have a pet artist?” and “Protection. It sounds a bit more like kidnapping."

Next is to make an attempt in persuading Brem to set him free. Succeeding on this attempt will set the famed artist free. Otherwise, you can still free them by buying him out from the merchant in Baldur's Gate 3.

You can now talk to both Oskar Fevras and Brem. The latter will be asking for 1,000 gold in exchange of the former’s freedom. However, if you pass a so-called persuasion check, you can trim the aforementioned amount down to 600 gold. Now that the artist has been set free, talk to him once again to know more about his story.

What happens after setting Oskar Fevras free?

It was earlier mentioned that Oskar Fevras got intertwined between two women (one of them is Lady Jannath) that resulted in him taking a breather in the countryside. After freeing him, this will trigger a questline regarding such an entanglement. This means gaining more experience points for you.

After paying a huge sum for his freedom, Oskar Fevras can’t make any assurances that you will get paid back for it. This is despite him promising riches.

The splurge will not stop there. You have to spend another 200 gold for his trip back to Baldur’s Gate, and refusal to pay the said amount would result in you not getting the abovementioned quests. You can also opt to leave the artist with those Zhent blackmailers and crooks since he’s known to be a pathological liar.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s full version on PC version is already out, while its Mac and Xbox Series X/S iterations are scheduled for a September 6 release.