Should you choose the Myriad or Jagni tribe in Biomutant?

Biomutant players will be required to make many choices in the game. One of the first decisions they will have to make during their playthrough is whether they should align with the Myriad or the Jagni tribe.

Biomutant has an aura system, which is similar to the morality system in other open-world action RPGs. The Myriad and the Jagni are on two opposite sides of that aura system. These tribes have different philosophies on how to handle the world of Biomutant.

The player's choice has a significant effect on the story and the outcome of the game.

Aura differences between the Myriad and the Jagni in Biomutant

The first of the two factions is the Myriad, who represent the good side of the aura system. This tribe believes they are responsible for saving the world or keeping everyone safe.

There is a tree of life in Biomutant that the Myriad want to save at all costs in order to preserve the good in the world.

Jagni is on the other side of the conflict. They have a more warrior-like aesthetic and are more willing to fight or dominate. Unlike the Myriad, they want to destroy the tree of life and end the world as everyone knows it. Of course, their choices are much darker as they represent the bad side of the aura system.

Each faction also has a specialized weapon. The Myriad has a ranged boomerang, while the Jagni use a melee staff. This is the only important combat difference between the two sides.

Which tribe should players choose?

Players should ultimately pick a tribe based on what they want from the gameplay and how they want the story to end. Whether they choose Myriad or Jagni, the objectives and the story will follow the choices and beliefs of the picked tribe.