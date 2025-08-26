Should you choose New style or Legacy style in Metal Gear Solid Delta?

When starting Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, you will be met by a choice of playing the game in either the Legacy or the New style. Konami promised earlier that while the remake of MGS3 will feature a set of changes that make it more appealing to modern players, there will also be elements to retain the charm of the original.

Let's take a look at what you should choose between the Legacy and the New style while playing Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

Should you play Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater in Legacy or New style?

Before we dive into whether you should play Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater in the Legacy or New style, let's take a look at what each of them does.

New

New style in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater (Image via Konami)

The New style gives you a standard third-person control similar to what you have experienced in MGS4 or MGSV Ground Zeroes/Phantom Pain. It also gives you a TPP aim, which can also be toggled to FPP when aiming your weapons. This will be the go-to choice for many action gamers.

Freely movable 3rd-person camera.

Move and fire weapons simultaneously with an over-the-shoulder perspective.

Legacy

Legacy style in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater (Image via Konami)

The Legacy style, on the other hand, brings the classic overhead camera similar to the original game. If you want to experience MGS 3 again in the original way, with better graphics and improved gameplay, this will be your go-to choice. Aiming is only done in an FPP mode, unlike the New style. Given that Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is a new iteration, controls will feel significantly better to use.

Uses an overhead camera.

Aiming is done in first-person view.

If you are coming from newer Metal Gear games such as Ground Zeroes or The Phantom Pain, the New style will be the perfect choice for you. But if you are a series veteran and want to dive into the nostalgic days, the Legacy style will allow you to feel right at home.

Also, keep in mind that in case you are playing in the New style, you will find that both keyboard/mouse and controller will feel good to use. Whereas for the Legacy style, the controller is the better pick due to how the camera works.

