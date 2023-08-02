Should you delete your Baldur's Gate 3 early access saves?

Baldur's Gate 3 early access will be officially over in a couple of days, following which the highly-anticipated RPG will launch worldwide on PC. On August 3, fans on the platform will finally be able to join Larian Studios' latest adventure, but PS5 users will need to wait at least until September 6 for the console launch. While PC gamers have been able to enjoy Act 1 and all the subsequent additions during early access, it might all become redundant very soon.

Earlier on August 1, Larian Studios made an official tweet requesting that players delete their early access saves. However, this only applies to those who have already purchased the game and begun experiencing the adventure. Baldur's Gate 3 has been in early access for the last few years, and the full launch will be an aggregate of all the work done so far. It will also include a much larger campaign with more races and new chapters.

Why are Baldur's Gate 3 players being asked to delete their early access saves?

Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🐙 @baldursgate3 PSA: Full post tomorrow, but for Baldur's Gate 3 players with existing Early Access saves, we ask that prior to August 3, launch the game, and delete all save files to avoid unintended conflicts at launch. Also, remove any mods and ensure they do not automatically re-download. PSA: Full post tomorrow, but for Baldur's Gate 3 players with existing Early Access saves, we ask that prior to August 3, launch the game, and delete all save files to avoid unintended conflicts at launch. Also, remove any mods and ensure they do not automatically re-download.

Based on the information from Larian Studios, the early access saves might cause conflicts with a new save in the full version. The exact reason is unclear, but it's likely due to a glitch resulting from a mismatch between versions.

It's not just the early access saves that players have been asked to remove. They have also been advised to remove any mods they might be using in their early access saves. Since these mods might conflict with the launch version, deleting them will ensure they don't auto-download independently.

Finally, players have also been requested to uninstall and reinstall the game. Baldur's Gate 3 will not have a pre-download window, and Larian Studios clarified this on the game's official Twitter handle.

Baldur's Gate 3 re-rolled the D8 🐙 @baldursgate3 We recommend players with Early Access installed uninstall the game after deleting their save files.



This will reduce the risk of file conflicts when the final game downloads, and should mean more playing, and no troubleshooting!



We’ll have a full guide for launch tomorrow.

Deleting the early access saves of Baldur's Gate 3 should not be too much of a hurdle. The developers have already confirmed that any progress made during the early access period will not carry over to the full launch. Your save will become redundant as a result, so you might as well delete it and start a new adventure.

Baldur's Gate 3 is one of the most anticipated releases of 2023, and it remains to be seen if the full launch justifies the hype. Aside from providing post-launch updates, the developers will also have to prepare for the PS5 launch coming up next month.