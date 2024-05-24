Should EA Sports introduce Career Mode to EA FC Mobile?

EA FC Mobile launched in September 2023 as the rebranded version of the popular football title - FIFA Mobile. Since then, the rebranded game has seen millions of gamers flock to it daily, trying out the different events and modes. However, the absence of the Career Mode has already frustrated a lot of EA FC 24 gamers who wanted to play the mode in the mobile version as well.

Continuing its legacy from FIFA 23, Career Mode is immensely popular in EA FC 24. Hence, EA Sports can think about introducing it in the mobile version. It can not only attract a lot of new players from PC and console but also broaden the spectrum of gameplay of mobile gamers.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

What is career mode and what could EA FC Mobile Career Mode be like?

As mentioned earlier, the career mode is one of the most popular modes of gameplay in EA FC 24. Millions of PC and console gamers play the mode regularly.

Manager Career Mode is immensely popular amongst EA FC 24 players. (Image via EA Sports)

The career mode is available in two variants - Player Career Mode and Manager Career Mode. While the former provides you an opportunity to become a superstar of the game, the latter enables you to showcase all your tactical abilities while becoming a manager. In both cases, you can choose any club you want to start your career with and then rank up or continue in the same club throughout the 10 seasons.

Furthermore, Career Mode doesn't need an active internet connection. Hence, players can even play this mode while traveling around without the internet.

In EA FC Mobile, Career Mode could be similar to EA FC 24 but cutscenes might not be of higher quality keeping the game size standard for all mobile devices.

However, if recreating the PC Career Mode for mobile could be difficult for the mobile title, EA Sports could follow the route they took with Nintendo Switch Edition which doesn't have many cutscenes. Instead, it has a more classic Career Mode style like the ones gamers experienced in FIFA 13 to 16.

What are the currently active modes in EA FC Mobile?

EA Sports introduces multiple events from time to time to enhance the gaming experience of users. However, they have kept the various available modes intact.

Available modes in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the mods currently available in the title:

Kick-off

UCL Tournament

Live events

Challenge mode

Division Rivals (Head to Head, VS Attack, and Manager mode)

VS Friends

League matches (VS League members, VS other leagues)

However, the addition of the Career Mode will be a cherry on top as it will help EA FC Mobile stand out from its competitors in the global mobile gaming market.

