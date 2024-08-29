Should you give money to the gambler in Star Wars Outlaws?

You will encounter a gambler in Star Wars Outlaws as you explore the city of Mirogana. Approaching him will cause protagonist Kay Vess to strike up a conversation with him, where she learns that the gambling addict has pretty much lost every penny he's had yet but isn't willing to back down from the slim chance of becoming rich.

To answer the question: yes, we do recommend giving him money to continue his gambling adventures. You can give him some Credits or a lot more to let him try his luck, or none at all. Which is the ideal choice and are there any consequences for this? This guide will provide details about how to deal with the gambler in Star Wars Outlaws.

What to do with the gambler in Star Wars Outlaws?

The summary is that the gambler promises to give Kay a split of the profits if his luck shines. After talking to him, players will be met with three options:

Give 100 Credits

Give 500 Credits

Leave

The last option is self-explanatory as Kay can back off his offer by declining to engage with him. But what do the other two options do? In a nutshell, giving him money will allow Kay to get a 50% bonus of whichever amount is handed to him. So if Kay gives him 100 Credits, she gets 150, and if she gives him 500 Credits, she gets 750.

In other words, you get a 50 and 250 Credit bonus, respectively, which is not too bad. However, given the gambler in Star Wars Outlaws will be encountered fairly early on in the game since Mirogana is the first major hub area visited on the map, you may not have 500 Credits at that point—not enough to spare at least.

The gambler can be around this area (Image via Ubisoft)

Also Read: How to unlock fast travel in Star Wars Outlaws

As such, players may want to first hand over 100 Credits and then the larger amount later on. However, there is one caveat: the gambler will be gone for a while, so Kay will need to complete a few quests to have him re-appear. Once spawned, he can be interacted with,

He will be seen sporting a new look, thanking Kay for her generosity, and being the honest alien he is, forks over the profits as promised. It is free money at the end of the day, so players can avail of it until they find a quicker means of gathering Credits.

Star Wars Outlaws launches August 30, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

