As players navigate the Island Asylum prologue of Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, they will come across several interesting NPCs, one of which is Sirja. This horned woman can be found injured in a hidden location in the area. Talking to her reveals that she requires a healing potion, which players can hand over or refuse to do so.

Ad

Here's everything about the consequences of complying with her request in the open-world action RPG from developer Questline. Read on to know more.

What happens if you give Sirja a healing potion in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon?

Sirja is also an unfortunate prisoner like the protagonist (Image via Awaken Realm)

To track down Sirja, players must head through the passageway in the wall that's on the way to the Wailing Effigy boss in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. Upon dropping down into the new corridor, turn right to see her crouched to the side. Talking to her initially makes her wary of the protagonist; however, they can try to earn her trust by giving her a health potion.

Ad

Trending

Doing so will earn players her trust, as she opens up about being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Like the protagonist, she was held at the Island Asylum as an experiment, especially since she has horns, unlike other beings out there. Additionally, she will express her gratitude to the player's generosity by rewarding them with a ring accessory.

Also Read: How to respec in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Ad

Obtain one of the first ring equipment in the game by helping Sirja (Image via Awaken Realms)

This is specifically the Lesser Mana Ring. As the description suggests, it increases the player character's base Mana pool by 10. This is great for spellcasters who rely on the blue bar as a resource to use a wide variety of spells in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. The interaction with her also unlocks Sirja's codex entry in the Journal tab, allowing players to learn more about her.

Ad

Note that declining the option to aid Sirja will not allow the player to help her again, so players must be sure to have a save file handy to reload back to if they do so. Besides this, there is not much else players can do to aid Sirja. She continues slouching in the corner due to her wounds, and players are free to continue exploring the area.

Akin to Sirja, there is a decent chunk of missable content in the early hours of the game, so players should scour every inch of the Island Asylum before progressing past the prologue.

Ad

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.