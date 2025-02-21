Should you play Avowed with keyboard and mouse or a controller?

Avowed, the latest installment in the Pillars of Eternity IP, focuses on an envoy of the Aedyr Empire, sent to investigate a plague terrorizing the Living Lands. This fantasy RPG is filled with numerous items to loot, weapons to acquire, and enemies to kill. Thus, players might wonder what's the best way to play Avowed — is it with a controller or keyboard and mouse?

To answer that question, while both input methods have their pros and cons, the convenience factor of a gamepad makes it the better choice for playing the title.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Exploring the differences between playing Avowed with a controller or keyboard and mouse

Advantages of using a gamepad

Controller settings in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Avowed is an RPG, thus a good chunk of time will be spent rummaging through menus and comparing different equipment. Here, a controller can come in handy, as navigating the UI through its buttons feels quicker than using the mouse, eliminating much of the downtime. Navigating through your abilities with a radial dial is also more suitable with a joystick.

The extensive gamepad support also aids in providing players the best experience. The game allows for fully remappable buttons. This lets you adjust all the keybinds according to your preferences. Aim-assist can be turned on or off, but aside from that, you can adjust how strong or weak it is, allowing you to bypass the process of using the joystick to aim almost entirely.

Why keyboard and mouse is also not a bad choice

Keyboard settings in the game (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

One major advantage KBM (keyboard and mouse) players have over gamepads is additional keybinds. Here, players can bind up to six abilities, while a controller's D-pad allows them only four slots.

If gamers playing with a wizard build want to play the title like a first-person shooter, then aiming with a mouse is easier. It also provides you with a plain ground for testing your accuracy, as you try to hit enemies in the chaos of a battlefield.

The game also has good KBM support, featuring full key rebinding, secondary binds, along with some mouse sensitivity options.

In conclusion

Ultimately, the game allows gamers to play it according to their preference (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

While ultimately players can play it with either one depending on their preference, and they'll have a good time regardless, the convenient and laid back approach a controller provides is great for playing Avowed.

