Should you play Blue Prince with a controller or a mouse and keyboard?

By Rishi Pallav
Modified Apr 14, 2025 03:25 GMT
What should you pick? (Image via Raw Fury)

Blue Prince lets you choose between using a mouse and keyboard (KBM) or a controller to navigate its ever-shifting mansion and surreal puzzles. With extensive in-game exploration opportunities, room drafting mechanics, and moments that demand quick reflexes or precision, your choice of controls can directly shape how smooth or clunky your run feels. But which setup is better: a controller or a mouse and keyboard?

While both options work well, controllers tend to offer a more immersive and comfortable experience while playing the game than KBM, especially during extended sessions. Let’s break it down.

Blue Prince: Exploring the differences between using a controller and a mouse and keyboard

A still from the Blue Prince trailer (Image via Raw Fury)

Using a controller

Playing with a gamepad/controller in Blue Prince has some considerable advantages. Character movement is smoother, and getting around the in-game world feels more fluid. Furthermore, if you are going for extended play sessions, using a gamepad is generally more convenient than the standard KBM setup. A controller also provides a better experience in terms of immersion, particularly while exploring and breaking puzzles.

However, there are also some disadvantages to using a gamepad for this title. Exploring menus and the inventory with one is slower than with a mouse, and certain aspects of the game — such as inputting passwords or terminal commands — can feel clumsy. That said, if you're someone who doesn't complain about a bit of extra effort when wading through these areas, then the gamepad will still feel very comfortable.

The game also recognizes Xbox and DualSense controllers on Steam without needing any third-party tools. Even better, it runs smoothly on the Steam Deck. So if you’re planning to dive into the mansion while chilling in bed, that won't be an issue either.

Using a mouse

As clean as the general gamepad experience is in this game, certain aspects can still be bothersome. Typing in room passwords or keying in terminal codes is a bit of a slog with a D-pad; however, keyboards really come in handy here. Additionally, if you are someone who likes engaging with objects and puzzles with optimal precision, the mouse allows you greater control. Overall, moving through the menus is often quicker with a mouse, especially when placing rooms within the game.

Furthermore, for those following a note or a guide the whole time, the KBM setup could be better suited to allow you to multitask. However, while you gain speed and precision on the KBM, movement can often feel a little clunkier. This setup can often lead to awkward camera movement, and it is also less comfortable for prolonged gameplay sessions.

Which one should you choose?

If you're all about precision, especially for puzzles, or if you frequently switch between the game and other resources, the mouse and keyboard setup is a good choice. However, if you're looking for smoother movement, more comfortable long playing sessions, and an overall better experience, the controller is the way to go.

Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.

When he's not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits.

Edited by Niladri Roy
